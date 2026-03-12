Claws Up Boosters Jersey Auction

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Starting bid
🔥 A TRUE MUDBUGS SHOWSTOPPER 🔥
This isn’t just a jersey… this is CAPTAIN ENERGY stitched in fabric and dripping in shine.
Own the Steven Mather #18 Captain Jersey from the Mudbugs’ unforgettable 2016–17 inaugural season into the NAHL—the year it all began. A leader, a grinder, a playmaker… Mather didn’t just wear the “C,” he earned it every shift on the ice.
✨ And now? This piece of history has been taken to the next level—
fully blinged out with rhinestones & sequins, turning a game-worn jersey into a head-turning, light-catching, one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
💥 Game-worn by the Captain
💥 From the Mudbugs’ very first season in the NAHL
💥 Reimagined into a dazzling collector’s piece
💡 Note about payment: On the next page, you will see an optional contribution that helps cover the platform’s processing costs. This is completely optional. You may reduce or remove that amount if you choose. Claws Up Boosters receives 100% of your auction payment (upon winning), which goes directly toward supporting our Mudbugs players and booster activities.
Starting bid
🔥 Gio Procopio Game-Worn Assistant Captain Jersey! 🔥
Own a piece of Mudbugs HISTORY 🐛🏒
This authentic Giovanni “Gio” Procopio jersey comes from the unforgettable 2020–21 Robertson Cup Championship season 🏆—when Gio proudly wore the “A” as Assistant Captain, leading the Bugs with grit, skill, and heart every single night.
💥 40-point season
💥 Locker room leader
💥 Championship pedigree
Gio didn’t just wear the jersey—he embodied Mudbugs hockey. From clutch plays to relentless effort, he helped drive Shreveport all the way to the top.
And the legacy runs deep… 👊
Gio followed in the footsteps of his brother, Dominick Procopio, continuing a family tradition of impact and leadership in Shreveport.
This isn’t just a jersey—it’s a symbol of leadership, family legacy, and a championship run you’ll never forget.
🎯 Game-worn
🎯 Assistant Captain “A”
🎯 Championship season
💡 Note about payment: On the next page, you will see an optional contribution that helps cover the platform’s processing costs. This is completely optional. You may reduce or remove that amount if you choose. Claws Up Boosters receives 100% of your auction payment (upon winning), which goes directly toward supporting our Mudbugs players and booster activities.
Starting bid
🔥 Dominick Procopio Captain Jersey – 2017–18 CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON! 🔥
This is where the legacy began… 🐛🏒
Up for grabs is an authentic Dominick Procopio game-worn Captain jersey from the legendary 2017–18 season, when he led the Shreveport Mudbugs as Captain (“C”) to their first-ever Robertson Cup Championship 🏆
💥 Team Captain
💥 41-point season from the blue line (5G, 36A)
💥 Defensive leader with offensive impact
💥 Championship pedigree
Dominick didn’t just wear the “C”—he set the standard. Leadership. Toughness. Accountability. Night after night, he anchored the blue line and helped drive one of the most dominant seasons in Mudbugs history.
And his impact didn’t stop there… 👊
Dominick paved the way for his younger brother Gio, building a legacy of leadership and excellence that would carry into another championship run years later.
This jersey represents more than a title—it’s the foundation of a family legacy and the birth of a championship culture in Shreveport.
🎯 Game-worn
🎯 Captain “C”
🎯 2017–18 Robertson Cup Championship season
💡 Note about payment: On the next page, you will see an optional contribution that helps cover the platform’s processing costs. This is completely optional. You may reduce or remove that amount if you choose. Claws Up Boosters receives 100% of your auction payment (upon winning), which goes directly toward supporting our Mudbugs players and booster activities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!