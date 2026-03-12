Claws Up Boosters Jersey Auction

🔥 A TRUE MUDBUGS SHOWSTOPPER 🔥

This isn’t just a jersey… this is CAPTAIN ENERGY stitched in fabric and dripping in shine.





Own the Steven Mather #18 Captain Jersey from the Mudbugs’ unforgettable 2016–17 inaugural season into the NAHL—the year it all began. A leader, a grinder, a playmaker… Mather didn’t just wear the “C,” he earned it every shift on the ice.





✨ And now? This piece of history has been taken to the next level—

fully blinged out with rhinestones & sequins, turning a game-worn jersey into a head-turning, light-catching, one-of-a-kind masterpiece.





💥 Game-worn by the Captain

💥 From the Mudbugs’ very first season in the NAHL

💥 Reimagined into a dazzling collector’s piece





💡 Note about payment: On the next page, you will see an optional contribution that helps cover the platform’s processing costs. This is completely optional. You may reduce or remove that amount if you choose. Claws Up Boosters receives 100% of your auction payment (upon winning), which goes directly toward supporting our Mudbugs players and booster activities.