Claws Up Boosters Memberships 2026-27

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About the memberships
Single membership=1 person. Expires 5/31/27
💡 Note about payment: On the next page, you will see an optional contribution that helps cover the platform’s processing costs. This is completely optional. You may reduce or remove that amount if you choose. Claws Up Boosters receives 100% of your membership dues, which goes directly toward supporting our Mudbugs players and booster activities.
Family membership=4 people. Expires 5/31/27
💡 Note about payment: On the next page, you will see an optional contribution that helps cover the platform’s processing costs. This is completely optional. You may reduce or remove that amount if you choose. Claws Up Boosters receives 100% of your membership dues, which goes directly toward supporting our Mudbugs players and booster activities.
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