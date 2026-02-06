Claws Up Boosters Inc

Offered by

Claws Up Boosters Inc

About the memberships

Claws Up Boosters Memberships 2026-27

Single Membership
$35

Single membership=1 person. Expires 5/31/27

💡 Note about payment: On the next page, you will see an optional contribution that helps cover the platform’s processing costs. This is completely optional. You may reduce or remove that amount if you choose. Claws Up Boosters receives 100% of your membership dues, which goes directly toward supporting our Mudbugs players and booster activities.

Family Membership
$55

Family membership=4 people. Expires 5/31/27

💡 Note about payment: On the next page, you will see an optional contribution that helps cover the platform’s processing costs. This is completely optional. You may reduce or remove that amount if you choose. Claws Up Boosters receives 100% of your membership dues, which goes directly toward supporting our Mudbugs players and booster activities.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!