Clay Champions Circle

Seed the scholarship fund: receive an official Clay Champions decal, have your name proudly displayed on our online Donor Wall, and help provide the first round of scholarships for State Championship athletes.
Sharpshooter
$500
Valid for one year
Launch a micro-scholarship: you’ll receive a special Sharpshooter decal, and an invitation to our exclusive donor social event—plus all Leaguer perks.
Range Master
$1,000
Valid for one year
Fund a named scholarship: your support fully covers one athlete’s scholarship, earns you a Premium Range Master decal and a custom "Range Master" Limited Edition Branded Bills Cap—and includes all lower-level benefits.
Legacy Marksman
$2,500
Valid for one year
Sponsor a season-long scholarship: your contribution underwrites an entire season for one athlete, comes with an exclusive Legacy Marksman decal, banner recognition at State Championship, and an invite to our scholarship-shoot event—plus everything in the tiers below.
HOA Founders
$5,000
Valid for one year
Establish a multi-year scholarship endowment: receive a custom HOA Founders decal, public acknowledgment in all SCTP communications, a commemorative German silver HOA Founders buckle gift, and lifelong gratitude—includes all prior tier benefits.
