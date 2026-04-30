Clay Club - Clay Studio Monthly Membership

Priority membership and prices for BBTCAC Guild Members (current members) and/or Studio Assistants.



Access to 24 hours of open studio time, 25lb. clay + glazes + firing + tools & equipment + storage shelf. Open Studio hours will be shared with members each month, depending on use of studio by classes & workshops, and studio manager schedule. Hours will include a mix of day, evening, and weekend hours.



MUST be approved by Kristin Law to access this price -