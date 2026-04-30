Blackbelt Treasures

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Blackbelt Treasures

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Clay Club - Clay Studio Monthly Membership

209 Claiborne St

Camden, AL 36726, USA

Clay Club - May 2026 *non Guild Member
$120

6 left!

Access to 24 hours of open studio time, 25lb. clay + glazes + firing + tools & equipment + storage shelf. Open Studio hours will be shared with members each month, depending on use of studio by classes & workshops, and studio manager schedule. Hours will include a mix of day, evening, and weekend hours.

Clay Club - May 2026 **Guild Member
$100

6 left!

Priority membership and prices for BBTCAC Guild Members (current members) and/or Studio Assistants.

Access to 24 hours of open studio time, 25lb. clay + glazes + firing + tools & equipment + storage shelf. Open Studio hours will be shared with members each month, depending on use of studio by classes & workshops, and studio manager schedule. Hours will include a mix of day, evening, and weekend hours.

MUST be approved by Kristin Law to access this price -

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