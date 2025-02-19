Clay County Communities Revitalization Association Inc

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Clay County Communities Revitalization Association Inc

About the memberships

Clay County Communities Revitalization Association Inc Membership

Annual Individual Membership
$30

Valid until March 31, 2027

Annual Individual Membership Level: $30


CCCRA Annual Individual membership dues are $30, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.

Annual Family Membership
$50

Valid until March 31, 2027

CCCRA Annual Family membership dues are $50, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects. This membership covers all individuals who reside in the household.

Annual Business Membership
$50

Valid until March 31, 2027

Annual Business Membership Level: $50


CCCRA Individual Lifetime Membership dues are $50, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.

Annual Non-Profit Membership
$40

Valid until March 31, 2027

CCCRA Annual Non-profit membership dues are $40, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects. This membership is for qualifying non-profit groups.

Annual Student Membership
$25

No expiration

CCCRA Annual Student membership dues are $25, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects. This membership is students and minors under the age of 18.

4-Year Business Membership
$150

CCCRA 4-Year Business Membership dues are $150, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.

Lifetime Individual Membership
$300

No expiration

Lifetime Individual Membership Level: $300


CCCRA Individual Lifetime Membership dues are $300, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.

Lifetime Business Membership
$400

No expiration

Lifetime Business Membership Level - $400


CCCRA Individual Lifetime Membership dues are $400, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.

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