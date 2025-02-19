Clay County Communities Revitalization Association Inc Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until March 31, 2027
Annual Individual Membership Level: $30
CCCRA Annual Individual membership dues are $30, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.
Valid until March 31, 2027
CCCRA Annual Family membership dues are $50, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects. This membership covers all individuals who reside in the household.
Valid until March 31, 2027
Annual Business Membership Level: $50
CCCRA Individual Lifetime Membership dues are $50, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.
Valid until March 31, 2027
CCCRA Annual Non-profit membership dues are $40, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects. This membership is for qualifying non-profit groups.
No expiration
CCCRA Annual Student membership dues are $25, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects. This membership is students and minors under the age of 18.
CCCRA 4-Year Business Membership dues are $150, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.
No expiration
Lifetime Individual Membership Level: $300
CCCRA Individual Lifetime Membership dues are $300, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.
No expiration
Lifetime Business Membership Level - $400
CCCRA Individual Lifetime Membership dues are $400, are tax-deductible and provide the operating budget for our 501(c)(3) non-profit, which brings you community events such as the Summer Concert Series and supports our programs and Projects.
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