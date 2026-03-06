Clay County Republicans

Hosted by

Clay County Republicans

About this event

Clay County Lincoln Dinner 2026

15 Court St

Vermillion, SD 57069, USA

General Admission
$60

Enjoy dinner, hear from our candidates, and participate in both Live and Silent auctions.

Student (With ID)
$25

Enjoy dinner, hear from our candidates, and participate in both Live and Silent auctions.

Gold Sponsor
$500

1 reserved table with 8 tickets, a full-page color ad-in program, display space, thank you from the podium, dinner, hear from our candidates, and participate in both Live and Silent auctions.

Non-Profit Sponsor
$200

A full-page color ad-in program, display space, thank you from the podium, dinner, hear from our candidates, and participate in both Live and Silent auctions.

Full Page Color Ad
$150

Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Full page (5x8) Color Ad

Full Page Black and White Ad
$100

Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Full page (5x8) Black and White Ad

Half Page Color Ad
$100

Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Half page Color Ad

Half Page Black and White Ad
$75

Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Half page Black and White Ad

Quarter Page Color Ad
$50

Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Quarter page Color Ad

2026 Dues - Individual
$25

2026 Clay County Republicans Dues for an Individual

2026 Dues - Couple
$40

2026 Clay County Republicans Dues for a Couple

Table of 8
$400

Get a table of 8 for you, your family and friends!

Add a donation for Clay County Republicans

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