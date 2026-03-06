Clay County Lincoln Dinner 2026

About this event
Enjoy dinner, hear from our candidates, and participate in both Live and Silent auctions.
Enjoy dinner, hear from our candidates, and participate in both Live and Silent auctions.
1 reserved table with 8 tickets, a full-page color ad-in program, display space, thank you from the podium, dinner, hear from our candidates, and participate in both Live and Silent auctions.
A full-page color ad-in program, display space, thank you from the podium, dinner, hear from our candidates, and participate in both Live and Silent auctions.
Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Full page (5x8) Color Ad
Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Full page (5x8) Black and White Ad
Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Half page Color Ad
Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Half page Black and White Ad
Lincoln Day Dinner Program: Quarter page Color Ad
2026 Clay County Republicans Dues for an Individual
2026 Clay County Republicans Dues for a Couple
Get a table of 8 for you, your family and friends!
$
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