Spirit of the Lake Community Arts

Hosted by

Spirit of the Lake Community Arts

About this event

Clay Creations: Wheel and Handbuilding Techniques

5401 E Superior St

Duluth, MN 55804, USA

Community Sustainer item
Community Sustainer
$350

4 left!

For those able to give a little more to help cover costs and support access for others.

10 Session Class
Includes all materials, clay, glaze, and firings

Standard item
Standard
$315

4 left!

Covers the basic cost of your participation.
10 Session Class
Includes all materials, clay, glaze, and firings

Community Supported item
Community Supported
$280

4 left!

Reduced rate to help ensure everyone can take part.
10 Session Class
Includes all materials, clay, glaze, and firings

Add a donation for Spirit of the Lake Community Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!