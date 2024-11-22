Clay Shoot 2025

This includes your event registration, ammo, drinks while shooting and lunch. If you do not have a team but would still like to participate, sign up here and we will place you with other single shooters to form a team.

This includes your event registration, ammo, drinks while shooting and lunch. If you do not have a team but would still like to participate, sign up here and we will place you with other single shooters to form a team.

seeMoreDetailsMobile