Clay Shoot 2025

This includes your event registration, ammo, drinks while shooting and lunch. If you do not have a team but would still like to participate, sign up here and we will place you with other single shooters to form a team.
This includes your event registration, ammo, drinks while shooting and lunch. If you do not have a team but would still like to participate, sign up here and we will place you with other single shooters to form a team.
Team of 5
$750
groupTicketCaption
This includes your event registration, ammo, and drinks while shooting. Teams of 5 will shoot together as a team. Names of additional shooters are not required until the day of the shoot. Team registration includes lunch, ammo, and drinks while shooting.
This includes your event registration, ammo, and drinks while shooting. Teams of 5 will shoot together as a team. Names of additional shooters are not required until the day of the shoot. Team registration includes lunch, ammo, and drinks while shooting.
Title Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
This includes 3 teams of 5 as well as your logo displayed on all event material leading up to and on the day of the event. Team registration includes lunch, ammo and drinks while shooting.
This includes 3 teams of 5 as well as your logo displayed on all event material leading up to and on the day of the event. Team registration includes lunch, ammo and drinks while shooting.
High Brass Sponsor
$3,000
groupTicketCaption
This includes 2 teams of 5 as well as your logo displayed on all event material leading up to and on the day of the event. Team registration includes lunch, ammo and drinks while shooting.
This includes 2 teams of 5 as well as your logo displayed on all event material leading up to and on the day of the event. Team registration includes lunch, ammo and drinks while shooting.
Steel Sponsor
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
This includes 1 team of 5 as well as your logo displayed on all event material leading up to and on the day of the event. Team registration includes lunch, ammo and drinks while shooting.
This includes 1 team of 5 as well as your logo displayed on all event material leading up to and on the day of the event. Team registration includes lunch, ammo and drinks while shooting.
Station Sponsor
$150
Your logo will be displayed at each shooting station that you sponsor as well as on all sponsorship signage leading up to and the day of the event.
Your logo will be displayed at each shooting station that you sponsor as well as on all sponsorship signage leading up to and the day of the event.
Shrimp Boil or BBQ Lunch
$20
Not a shooter but you'd still like to join the party and support Hooked On Fishing Park? Join us for an incredible shrimp boil or BBQ lunch!
Not a shooter but you'd still like to join the party and support Hooked On Fishing Park? Join us for an incredible shrimp boil or BBQ lunch!