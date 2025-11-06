Hosted by

Mansfield I S D Education Foundation Inc

Clay Shoot Silent Auction

Henry’s Premium Cigar Collection item
Henry’s Premium Cigar Collection
$150

Starting bid

Value: $450

Treat yourself—or the cigar lover in your life—to a top-tier assortment of premium cigars, hand-selected for quality and flavor. This exclusive package includes Nicaraguan and Honduran blends from world-renowned labels:

• Two Rocky Patel sample packs
• One box of 8 Oliva assorted cigars
• Garry Walker’s personal favorites: Drew Estate Undercrown, Liga Privada H99 & No. 9, My Father, Romeo y Julieta, Micallef, and Camacho
• An official Henry’s ashtray to complete the experience

A luxurious collection worthy of any humidor.

Bid to win and savor the best of Henry's.

Fishing Adventure with Jeff Brogden item
Fishing Adventure with Jeff Brogden
$150

Starting bid

Value: $600


Join MISD Associate Superintendent of Facilities & Bonds, Jeff Brogden, for an unforgettable day on Lake Texoma with Creator’s Guide Service!

  • 4–6 Hour Guided Striper Fishing Trip
  • Up to 4 anglers (including Jeff Brogden)
  • Fish aboard a 2025 Blazer Bass Boat
  • All tackle and gear provided
  • Guided by Brother Terry – 24 years of experience!
  • No expiration date – schedule at your convenience

Relax, reel in the fun, and make lasting memories on one of Texas’ premier fishing lakes!

Food & Wine Pairing for Four at Meehan's Chophouse item
Food & Wine Pairing for Four at Meehan's Chophouse
$150

Starting bid

Value: $600


Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience prepared by Executive Chef Derek Venutolo at Meehan’s Chophouse, Mansfield’s premier destination for steak and seafood.


Enjoy a specially curated food and wine pairing for four, showcasing dishes made with the finest ingredients and exceptional attention to detail.



Blackout days: All major holidays, Friday and Saturday nights.

Park Hill Portraits - Fine Art Portrait Experience item
Park Hill Portraits - Fine Art Portrait Experience
$200

Starting bid

Value: $1,500


Celebrate the people you love most with a commissioned 14" x 11" fine art portrait from Park Hill Portraits Studio.

Your Experience Includes:

  • A luxury photography session designed to capture genuine emotion and timeless beauty
  • A cinematic image viewing to select the portrait that moves you most
  • A museum-quality, hand-finished artwork created by a commissioned artist
  • Option to apply the value toward a larger size

An heirloom piece that transforms cherished moments into lasting art for generations to come.

(Framing exclude. Not redeemable for cash or combined with other offers.)

Winchester Bandit 19 Gun Safe item
Winchester Bandit 19 Gun Safe
$200

Starting bid

Value: $1,000


Strength. Security. Winchester.

Keep your firearms and valuables protected with the Winchester Bandit 19. Built from heavy-duty 14-gauge steel, this safe holds up to 30 long guns and features a UL-listed electronic lock for fast, secure access. With a 45-minute fire rating at 1400°F and the innovative GunStiXX system for organized storage, it’s the perfect blend of toughness and convenience.

Features:

  • Holds up to 30 long guns
  • 45-minute fire rating at 1400°F
  • 14-gauge steel construction
  • UL-listed electronic lock
  • GunStiXX system for easy organization
  • Dimensions: 60"H x 28"W x 20"

Bid high and bring home legendary Winchester protection!

