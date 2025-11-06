Clay Shoot Silent Auction

Value: $450

Treat yourself—or the cigar lover in your life—to a top-tier assortment of premium cigars, hand-selected for quality and flavor. This exclusive package includes Nicaraguan and Honduran blends from world-renowned labels:

• Two Rocky Patel sample packs

• One box of 8 Oliva assorted cigars

• Garry Walker’s personal favorites: Drew Estate Undercrown, Liga Privada H99 & No. 9, My Father, Romeo y Julieta, Micallef, and Camacho

• An official Henry’s ashtray to complete the experience

A luxurious collection worthy of any humidor.

Bid to win and savor the best of Henry's.