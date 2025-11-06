Clay Shoot Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Value: $450
Treat yourself—or the cigar lover in your life—to a top-tier assortment of premium cigars, hand-selected for quality and flavor. This exclusive package includes Nicaraguan and Honduran blends from world-renowned labels:
• Two Rocky Patel sample packs
• One box of 8 Oliva assorted cigars
• Garry Walker’s personal favorites: Drew Estate Undercrown, Liga Privada H99 & No. 9, My Father, Romeo y Julieta, Micallef, and Camacho
• An official Henry’s ashtray to complete the experience
A luxurious collection worthy of any humidor.
Bid to win and savor the best of Henry's.
Starting bid
Value: $600
Join MISD Associate Superintendent of Facilities & Bonds, Jeff Brogden, for an unforgettable day on Lake Texoma with Creator’s Guide Service!
Relax, reel in the fun, and make lasting memories on one of Texas’ premier fishing lakes!
Starting bid
Value: $600
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience prepared by Executive Chef Derek Venutolo at Meehan’s Chophouse, Mansfield’s premier destination for steak and seafood.
Enjoy a specially curated food and wine pairing for four, showcasing dishes made with the finest ingredients and exceptional attention to detail.
Blackout days: All major holidays, Friday and Saturday nights.
Starting bid
Value: $1,500
Celebrate the people you love most with a commissioned 14" x 11" fine art portrait from Park Hill Portraits Studio.
Your Experience Includes:
An heirloom piece that transforms cherished moments into lasting art for generations to come.
(Framing exclude. Not redeemable for cash or combined with other offers.)
Starting bid
Value: $1,000
Strength. Security. Winchester.
Keep your firearms and valuables protected with the Winchester Bandit 19. Built from heavy-duty 14-gauge steel, this safe holds up to 30 long guns and features a UL-listed electronic lock for fast, secure access. With a 45-minute fire rating at 1400°F and the innovative GunStiXX system for organized storage, it’s the perfect blend of toughness and convenience.
Features:
Bid high and bring home legendary Winchester protection!
