Clays For A Cause

Join a team! Price includes 100 clays, beverages on course and award lunch.
Bring your team of 4 to compete! Price includes 100 clays per person, beverages on course and award lunch.
Logo presented at all stations, team entry(4 people) plus VIP ammo package, and premier recognition.
Logo presented at 5 stations, team entry (4 people)and name on event collateral.
Logo at 2 stations, half team entry(2 people)and marketing recognition.
Sponsor signage at one designated clay station
Donation of any kind that supports SAFE and their mission to eradicate exploitation! You will be recognized as a donor of this event.
