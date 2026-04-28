Waccamaw Youth Center Inc

Hosted by

Waccamaw Youth Center Inc

About this event

Clays for a Cause

647 Hemingway Ln

Georgetown, SC 29440, USA

Team of 4
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes team of four, golf carts, and lunch/soft drink

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Free team entry, logo on flyer, social media shoutout, PA read

at the event, option to add swag into the gift bags, logo at

food tent, logo on swag, logo on raffle tickets, signage at hole, logo on staff shirt

Food Sponsor
$2,500

Will accept gift in kind as well.


Includes: Free team entry, social media shoutout, PA read

at the event, option to add swag into the gift bags, logo at

food tent

Swag Sponsor
$2,500

Free team entry, social media shoutout, PA read

at the event, option to add swag into the gift bags, logo on swag

Raffle Sponsor
$1,500

Free team entry, social media shoutout, PA read

at the event, option to add swag into the gift bags, logo on raffle tickets

Hole Sponsor
$250

signage at a hole

T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,500

Can be a Gift in Kind style ticket for a t-shirt supplier with the opportunity to add your logo to shirts donated.

Add a donation for Waccamaw Youth Center Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!