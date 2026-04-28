Clays for a Cause

About this event
Includes team of four, golf carts, and lunch/soft drink
Free team entry, logo on flyer, social media shoutout, PA read
at the event, option to add swag into the gift bags, logo at
food tent, logo on swag, logo on raffle tickets, signage at hole, logo on staff shirt
Will accept gift in kind as well.
Includes: Free team entry, social media shoutout, PA read
at the event, option to add swag into the gift bags, logo at
food tent
Free team entry, social media shoutout, PA read
at the event, option to add swag into the gift bags, logo on swag
Free team entry, social media shoutout, PA read
at the event, option to add swag into the gift bags, logo on raffle tickets
signage at a hole
Can be a Gift in Kind style ticket for a t-shirt supplier with the opportunity to add your logo to shirts donated.
$
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