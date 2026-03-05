Clays for Cardinals

About this event
Clay Shooting and Dinner (pasta buffet)
12 + years old
Registration 1:30. Clay shoot safety briefing at 2:15. Dinner will be at 4:30. Silent Auction 2-5:30.
Artist Run Canvas Painting and Dinner (pasta buffet)
12+ years old
Registration 1:30. Painting starts at 2:15. Dinner will be at 4:30. Silent Auction 2-5:30.
Dinner (pasta buffet)
12+ years old
Dinner will be at 4:30. Silent Auction 2-5:30.
3-11 years old for dinner (pasta buffet)
Dinner will be at 4:30. Silent Auction 2-5:30.
This ticket is for donations only!
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