ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH AND SCHOOL

Hosted by

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH AND SCHOOL

About this event

Clays for Cardinals

2687 Man Cal Rd

Brillion, WI 54110, USA

Shooting and Dinner
$100

Clay Shooting and Dinner (pasta buffet)

12 + years old

Registration 1:30.  Clay shoot safety briefing at 2:15.  Dinner will be at 4:30. Silent Auction 2-5:30.

Painting and Dinner
$100

Artist Run Canvas Painting and Dinner (pasta buffet)

12+ years old

Registration 1:30.  Painting starts at 2:15.  Dinner will be at 4:30. Silent Auction 2-5:30.

Adult Dinner
$40

Dinner (pasta buffet)

12+ years old

Dinner will be at 4:30. Silent Auction 2-5:30.

Kids Dinner
$25

3-11 years old for dinner (pasta buffet)

Dinner will be at 4:30. Silent Auction 2-5:30.

Donations
Pay what you can

This ticket is for donations only!

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