Clays for the Bay - 12U Bay Area Pro Fundraiser

Grab your crew and take your best shot at Clays for the Bay! Foursome registration includes entry for four shooters to compete in this exciting clay shoot fundraiser benefiting the 12U Bay Area Pro Baseball Team.





Your team will rotate through the course together, enjoying a fun and competitive day of shooting while supporting a great cause. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or just looking for a unique outing with friends, clients, or coworkers, this event is designed for all skill levels.





All proceeds go directly into the program for our players, helping cover tournament fees, travel, equipment, and development opportunities.





Register your foursome today and help support the future of Bay Area baseball! ⚾🎯

Includes golf cart, clays, and shells.