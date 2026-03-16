Clays for the Bay - 12U Bay Area Pro Fundraiser

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About this event
Grab your crew and take your best shot at Clays for the Bay! Foursome registration includes entry for four shooters to compete in this exciting clay shoot fundraiser benefiting the 12U Bay Area Pro Baseball Team.
Your team will rotate through the course together, enjoying a fun and competitive day of shooting while supporting a great cause. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or just looking for a unique outing with friends, clients, or coworkers, this event is designed for all skill levels.
All proceeds go directly into the program for our players, helping cover tournament fees, travel, equipment, and development opportunities.
Register your foursome today and help support the future of Bay Area baseball! ⚾🎯
Includes golf cart, clays, and shells.
Take your participation to the next level by being a Station Sponsor. The station will showcase your company/organization’s logo as an awesome supporter of Bay Area Pro!
Grab your crew and take your best shot at Clays for the Bay! Foursome registration includes entry for four shooters to compete in this exciting clay shoot fundraiser benefiting the 12U Bay Area Pro Baseball Team.
Your team will rotate through the course together, enjoying a fun and competitive day of shooting while supporting a great cause. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or just looking for a unique outing with friends, clients, or coworkers, this event is designed for all skill levels.
All proceeds go directly into the program for our players, helping cover tournament fees, travel, equipment, and development opportunities.
Register your foursome today and help support the future of Bay Area baseball! ⚾🎯
Want to showcase your business while supporting a great group of ballplayers? Stay cool and become a Cooler Sponsor!
Let’s be honest — it’s Florida, and it’s going to be hot. Each shooting station will have coolers stocked with ice-cold water to keep shooters refreshed, and your branding will be front and center every time someone reaches in to cool off.
Help keep the shooters hydrated and the 12U Bay Area Pro players chasing their baseball dreams.
Put your brand in every shooter’s hands as a Scorecard Sponsor for Clays for the Bay. Your logo will be featured directly on the official event scorecards used throughout the competition, giving your business high visibility all day long.
With only 4 sponsor spots available, this is a great opportunity to support the 12U Bay Area Pro Baseball Team while gaining meaningful exposure with participants and spectators.
Limited to four sponsors — secure your spot and represent on the scorecard! 🎯⚾
After a morning of busted clays and big swings, everyone will be ready to refuel — and that’s where our Lunch Sponsors come in! 🍔
As a Lunch Sponsor, your business will be front and center during one of the most popular moments of the day: when everyone gathers to eat, relax, and talk about the shots they definitely hit.
We have 6 Lunch Sponsor spots available, and businesses are welcome to purchase multiple spots for extra visibility. Feeling bold? One sponsor can even grab all six spots and be recognized as the Featured Lunch Sponsor for the event.
It’s a great way to support the 12U Bay Area Pro Baseball Team while making sure our shooters enjoy a delicious celebratory lunch.
Feed the shooters. Support the players. Get your brand at the table. ⚾🍴
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!