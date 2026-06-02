Claysburg Our Roots Inc

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Claysburg Our Roots Inc

About this event

Claysburg Day 2026 T-shirts

201 E 15th St

Jeffersonville, IN 47130, USA

T-shirt S item
T-shirt S
$20

Small shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.

T-shirt M item
T-shirt M
$20

Medium shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0

T-shirt L item
T-shirt L
$20

Large shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.

T-shirt XL item
T-shirt XL
$25

Extra Large shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.

T-shirt 2XL item
T-shirt 2XL
$25

XX Large shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.

T-shirt 3XL item
T-shirt 3XL
$30

3X Large shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.

Add a donation for Claysburg Our Roots Inc

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