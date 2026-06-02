Claysburg Day 2026 T-shirts

About this event
Small shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.
Medium shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0
Large shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.
Extra Large shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.
XX Large shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.
3X Large shirt 50/50 blend. When you check out the contribution is optional. Check other and enter 0.
$
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