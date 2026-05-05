CLCA Central Coast Golf Tournament at Delaveaga Golf Course

About this event
For $120 per player, your entry includes golf, cart, awards, and dinner upstairs following the tournament—making it the perfect opportunity to connect, compete, and unwind with fellow industry professionals.
ONE free entry per company participating in our Partner's Program
If you would like to support and advertise your company at this event, and are NOT a Partner, please purchase here. Your company name will appear as a hole sponsor. The cutoff date for this sponsorship is May 22nd to allow for time to print your sign.
Increase your recognition and have additional advertising on the course with this sponsorship of Closest to the Pin.
Increase your recognition and have additional advertising on the course with this sponsorship of the Longest Drive.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!