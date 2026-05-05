California Landscape Contractors Association Central Coast Chapter

Hosted by

California Landscape Contractors Association Central Coast Chapter

About this event

CLCA Central Coast Golf Tournament at Delaveaga Golf Course

401 Upper Park Rd

Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA

General Admission
$120

For $120 per player, your entry includes golf, cart, awards, and dinner upstairs following the tournament—making it the perfect opportunity to connect, compete, and unwind with fellow industry professionals.

Partner's Program One Free Entry
Free

ONE free entry per company participating in our Partner's Program

Non-Partner Tee Sponsor
$120

If you would like to support and advertise your company at this event, and are NOT a Partner, please purchase here. Your company name will appear as a hole sponsor. The cutoff date for this sponsorship is May 22nd to allow for time to print your sign.

Sponsorship-Closest To Pin
$200

Increase your recognition and have additional advertising on the course with this sponsorship of Closest to the Pin.

Sponsorship-Longest Drive
$200

Increase your recognition and have additional advertising on the course with this sponsorship of the Longest Drive.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!