CLCC's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction!

Estimated Value $199
Create delicious, homemade ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and more with the Ninja Ice Cream Maker! This must-have kitchen gadget lets you whip up custom frozen treats in minutes perfect for dessert lovers and foodies alike!
Nine West Purse
$10
Starting bid
Estimated Value $50
Upgrade your wardrobe with this chic and versatile Nine West pocketbooks! Whether you’re heading to work, a night out, or just running errands in style, this fashionable accessory is the perfect addition to any outfit.
Make-Up from influencer Jacen Bowman
$150
Starting bid
Estimate Value $500
Get glam like the stars with a luxury makeup session from celebrity makeup artist Jacen Bowman! Whether you’re preparing for a special event, a photoshoot, or just
want to experience a professional makeover, this is your chance to be pampered by one of the best in the industry with this personalized gift.
Samsung S6 Lite Tablet
$100
Starting bid
Estimated Value $229
Upgrade your tech game with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the perfect device for work, creativity, and entertainment! Whether you’re streaming, sketching, or
staying productive on the go, this sleek and powerful tablet has you covered. S Pen is included for effortless notetaking & drawing.
High-top Sneakers from Killabrew Kicks
$50
Starting bid
Estimated Value $150
Step up your style and comfort with this exclusive sneaker giveaway, proudly sponsored by Killebrew Kicks! Whether you’re hitting the gym, the streets, or just looking for a fresh new pair, this is your chance to snag the perfect kicks. Win a brand-new, high-quality sneakers ordered in your size!
Sneakers from Killabrew Kicks
$30
Starting bid
Estimated Value $100
Step up your style and comfort with this exclusive sneaker giveaway, proudly sponsored by Killebrew Kicks! Whether you’re hitting the gym, the streets, or just looking for a fresh new pair, this is your chance to snag the perfect kicks. Win a brand-new, high-quality sneakers ordered in your size!
Dawson Fit Workout Package
$50
Starting bid
Estimated Value $250
Jumpstart your fitness journey with this exclusive package from Dawson Fit!
The winning bidder will receive:
One Month of Free Membership, Full access to state-of-the-art equipment, group classes, and top-tier facility.
&
Four Personal Training Sessions Customized workouts tailored to your fitness goals with a certified trainer.
Dawson Fit Studios
2301 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Balloon Garland from Elevated Design, LLC
$100
Starting bid
Estimated Value $400
Take your next event to the next level with a stunning custom balloon garland from Elevated Design LLC! Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, wedding, baby shower, or corporate event, this beautifully crafted piece will make your occasion unforgettable.
Winner receives:
One 12ft balloon garland
McDonald's Gift Basket
$10
Starting bid
Estimated Value $100
Calling all McDonald’s lovers! This McDonald’s Gift Basket is packed with goodies, making it the perfect treat for fans of the Golden Arches. Whether you’re craving your favorite meal or looking for fun McDonald’s swag, this basket has something for everyone!
Hilton Hotel Stay
$30
Starting bid
Estimated Value $169.00
Enjoy a luxurious getaway with a one-night stay at the Hilton on City Line Avenue! Whether you’re looking for a relaxing staycation, a romantic evening, or just a night of comfort and convenience, this is the perfect opportunity to unwind in style.
