CLCC's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction!

Estimate Value $500 Get glam like the stars with a luxury makeup session from celebrity makeup artist Jacen Bowman! Whether you’re preparing for a special event, a photoshoot, or just want to experience a professional makeover, this is your chance to be pampered by one of the best in the industry with this personalized gift.

Estimate Value $500 Get glam like the stars with a luxury makeup session from celebrity makeup artist Jacen Bowman! Whether you’re preparing for a special event, a photoshoot, or just want to experience a professional makeover, this is your chance to be pampered by one of the best in the industry with this personalized gift.

More details...