CLE! A View from the Bench: A Panel Discussion with the Eighth Court of Appeals

Lunch will be provided at 11:30. The CLE begins at 12:00pm. There are limited seats available for in person attendance. A zoom link will be available for those wish to attend remotely.
Attend the CLE remotely. CLE begins at noon!
Topic: CLE
Time: Oct 8, 2025 11:30 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
Https://txcourts.zoom.us/j/87437110638
Meeting ID: 874 3711 0638
Passcode: 461909
---
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,87437110638# US (Houston)
+16694449171,,87437110638# US
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing