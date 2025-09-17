Justice 360

Hosted by

Justice 360

About this event

Justice 360's CLE and Summit

1101 Lincoln St

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Monthly Donors
Free

Justice 360 is offering FREE entry to our CLE and Reception event for our monthly donors. Thank you for being a sustaining donor!

Public Defender Ticket
$50

This ticket is offered at a discounted rate for public defenders. Entry is provided to our CLE event and Reception.

Regular Admission
$75

This ticket is offered for all other attorneys, legal professionals, mental health professionals, and the general public. Entry is provided to our CLE event and Reception.

Reception ONLY
$30

This ticket is for entry into the Reception portion of our event. The reception will begin at 5:00PM.

Add a donation for Justice 360

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!