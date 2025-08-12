CLE Pearls’ Raffle

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Discover the artistry of Maison Francis Kurkdjian, the visionary perfumer behind iconic creations like Baccarat Rouge 540. This raffle gift basket features a curated selection of his renowned fragrances, offering a sensory journey through French luxury. The winner will also enjoy an exclusive private master class for 10+ guests at Saks Beachwood, exploring the craft and stories behind these timeless scents.
Valued at: Unlimited
Indulge in a lavish one-night staycation at Metropolitan at The 9, where modern elegance meets historic charm in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Complete your experience with an exquisite dinner at Marble Room (valued at $250), the city’s most opulent dining destination.
Valued at: $650
Savor the elegance of Coopers Hawk with this curated basket of five exquisite wines. From bold reds to crisp whites, each bottle offers a journey through exceptional craftsmanship and refined flavors, perfect for connoisseurs or those looking to celebrate life’s special moments.
Valued at: $100
Elevate your culinary experience with the Vitamix, the ultimate high-performance blender. Designed for precision and power, it transforms fresh ingredients into gourmet creations, from silky smoothies to decadent sauces, making every meal a masterpiece.
Valued at: $250
Indulge in the thrill of possibility - enter for your chance to claim half of the grand jackpot, while the other half advances our meaningful cause. With each ticket, your opportunity grows, and so does the impact.
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