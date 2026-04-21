Clear Falls High School Project Graduation
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Clear Falls High School Project Graduation

About this event

Sales closed

Clear Falls High School Project Graduation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

523 Opal Sky Ct, League City, TX 77573, USA

Woodhouse Spa Facial Gift Certificate item
Woodhouse Spa Facial Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Woodhouse Spa. Value is 155.00. Must be used by 08/31/2026.


A Core Facial: Choose from 5 different facials with the 155.00 value. Redeemable only at Baybrook Mall location.

Woodhouse Spa Facial Gift Certificate item
Woodhouse Spa Facial Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Woodhouse Spa. Value is 155.00. Must be used by 08/31/2026.


A Core Facial: Choose from 5 different facials with the 155.00 value. Redeemable only at Baybrook Mall location.

Woodhouse Spa Facial Gift Certificate item
Woodhouse Spa Facial Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Woodhouse Spa. Value is 155.00. Must be used by 08/31/2026.


A Core Facial: Choose from 5 different facials with the 155.00 value. Redeemable only at Baybrook Mall location.

Houston Astros vs. Pirates item
Houston Astros vs. Pirates
$30

Starting bid

June 3, 2026 Houston Astros vs Pirates 7:10 pm game. Seats are in 233 Row 3 Seats 13-14. Each seat includes a 15.00 credit that can be used for food and merchandise.


Tickets will be electronically transferred after payment is confirmed.

Theater Under the Stars - Beautiful: The Carol King Musical item
Theater Under the Stars - Beautiful: The Carol King Musical
$80

Starting bid

Theater Under The Stars Production of Beautiful, The Carol King Musical.


May 31, 2026 2:00 PM. Seats are located in Mezzanine Right Row C Seats 5-8. Each ticket is valued at 68.00. Paper tickets in hand and must be picked up in person.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!