Clear Falls High School Project Graduation's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Donated by Woodhouse Spa. Value is 155.00. Must be used by 08/31/2026.
A Core Facial: Choose from 5 different facials with the 155.00 value. Redeemable only at Baybrook Mall location.
Starting bid
Donated by Woodhouse Spa. Value is 155.00. Must be used by 08/31/2026.
A Core Facial: Choose from 5 different facials with the 155.00 value. Redeemable only at Baybrook Mall location.
Starting bid
Donated by Woodhouse Spa. Value is 155.00. Must be used by 08/31/2026.
A Core Facial: Choose from 5 different facials with the 155.00 value. Redeemable only at Baybrook Mall location.
Starting bid
June 3, 2026 Houston Astros vs Pirates 7:10 pm game. Seats are in 233 Row 3 Seats 13-14. Each seat includes a 15.00 credit that can be used for food and merchandise.
Tickets will be electronically transferred after payment is confirmed.
Starting bid
Theater Under The Stars Production of Beautiful, The Carol King Musical.
May 31, 2026 2:00 PM. Seats are located in Mezzanine Right Row C Seats 5-8. Each ticket is valued at 68.00. Paper tickets in hand and must be picked up in person.
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