Clear Springs High School Golf Team Booster Club

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Clear Springs High School Golf Team Booster Club

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Clear Springs Golf Booster Club 19th Hole Haul

19th Hole Haul Ticket
$5
It's a par-tee on wheels! Purchase your tickets now to win a wheelbarrow filled with everything you would need to stock your bar! $5 per ticket and we will enter you in the drawing. You don't have to be present to win.
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