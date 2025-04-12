Clear Springs High School Golf Team Booster Club

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Clear Springs High School Golf Team Booster Club

About this event

Clear Springs Golf Team Banquet Ticket

La Brisa - 501 N Wesley Dr

League City, TX 77573, USA

General admission
$26
The golf booster club will pay for your golfer. All other attendees will need to purchase a ticket. Ticket includes dinner and non-alcoholic drinks. Family, friends, and supporters are all welcome come help us honor the hard work and achievements of the team!

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