Clear Springs Golf Team Banquet Ticket

The golf booster club will pay for your golfer. All other attendees will need to purchase a ticket. Ticket includes dinner and non-alcoholic drinks. Family, friends, and supporters are all welcome come help us honor the hard work and achievements of the team!

The golf booster club will pay for your golfer. All other attendees will need to purchase a ticket. Ticket includes dinner and non-alcoholic drinks. Family, friends, and supporters are all welcome come help us honor the hard work and achievements of the team!

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