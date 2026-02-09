Clear Springs Project Graduation Senior Serve Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
This Coffee‑Lover’s dream basket is packed with cozy essentials and caffeine‑powered favorites. Inside you’ll find socks, mugs, coffee pods, a Keurig coffee maker, a gift card, just to name a few—everything needed to brew the perfect cup and enjoy every sip in comfort.
Items included:
~Coffee Bar box
~Coffee socks
~30 ct. K-cup coffee pods
~Disposable coffee cups
~Coffee kitchen towels
~Thermal heated coffee mug
~Coffee themed note pad
~Coffee "Buddy"
~$25 Dutch Bros gift card
Estimated Value $215
Paddle Into Adventure!
Enjoy a two‑hour kayak, 2 kayak rental package for 2–4 people from Clear Creek Kayaks, valued at $150. This experience includes tandem kayaks, paddles, life jackets, and everything you need for a smooth and memorable outing on the water. Whether you're exploring with friends or enjoying a peaceful paddle, this package offers the perfect blend of fun and relaxation.
Learn more about Clear Creek Kayaks at: https://www.clearcreekkayaks.com
Experience the world’s #1 slime adventure at Sloomoo Institute Houston, home to over 500 gallons of slime, sensory surprises, and hands‑on creativity. This $200 Gift of Experience voucher grants general admission that can be used to book tickets for the Houston, TX location that is perfect for families, friend groups, or anyone ready to unleash their inner kid.
Create your own custom slime, explore interactive installations, and enjoy a one‑of‑a‑kind, joy‑filled experience that’s as colorful as it is unforgettable.
Located at Marq-E Entertainment Center, 7620 Katy Freeway, Ste #360, Houston, TX.
For more details, visit sloomoo.com.
This Girls’ Dorm Essentials Basket has everything needed to turn a small space into a cozy, organized, and stylish home away from home. Inside you’ll find a handy stool, cute pillow covers, a Command strip set, a desk organizer, a shower caddy, an extension cord, fairy lights, a Panera Bread gift card—just to name a few. It’s the perfect mix of comfort, convenience, and personality for any dorm‑bound student.
Items Included:
~Pink faux fur stool
~Pink faux fur pillow covers (18x18)
~High heel shoe tape dispenser
~Poster frame
~Command strip set
~Bath soap set
~Shower caddy
~Desk Organizer
~10ft extension cord multi plug
~2 sets fairy lights
~Positive Vibes tumbler
~Friends are like Stars towel
~$25 Panera gift card
Estimated Value $150
Enjoy four tickets to the #1‑rated Historic Galveston Ghost Tour (estimated $120 value). This 90‑minute, family‑friendly walking tour blends eerie stories with real island history as you explore grand mansions and some of Galveston’s most haunted spots. From pirates to past tragedies, the guides bring the island’s ghostly legends to life with just the right mix of chills and humor.
A fun, unforgettable way to experience why Galveston is known as the most haunted city in America.
Add effortless elegance to any outfit with this beautiful Kendra Scott necklace, generously donated and valued at $90. Known for their iconic designs and everyday‑luxury style, Kendra Scott pieces are loved for their versatility and charm. This necklace is the perfect addition to any jewelry collection—or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Enjoy a full year of exploration with a Houston Museum of Natural Science Family Membership for up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 kids), valued at $125. From towering dinosaurs and ancient mummies to dazzling butterflies and deep‑space wonders, the museum is yours to explore all year long.
Members receive free, unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls, plus exclusive discounts on special venues, programs, and the museum store. It’s the perfect package for families who love learning, adventure, and unforgettable experiences together.
Enjoy 4 tickets to a 2026 Sugar Land Space Cowboys home game! Tickets may be used for Baseline Reserved II, Field Box II, or Hot Corner seating locations for one game during the 2026 season. Redemption begins March 2026.
A perfect outing for families, friends, or baseball fans ready to cheer on the Space Cowboys at Constellation Field!
Estimated value: $90
Set him up for a smooth, comfortable start to college with this His Essential Dorm Basket, packed with must‑have items every student appreciates once move‑in day arrives. Inside, you’ll find a poster frame to personalize his space, a clip‑on light for late‑night study sessions, a sturdy shower caddy, and a 5‑Ingredient Dorm Cookbook to make quick meals doable. A mini kitchen set, ramen maker, and an extension cord keep daily living simple and convenient.
To add comfort and organization, this basket includes a cozy blanket and a bedside organizer—perfect for keeping essentials within reach. And for those much‑needed study breaks, enjoy a $25 Target gift card and a $25 Chipotle gift card.
Items Included:
~Poster frame
~Clip on light
~Shower caddy
~5-ingredient dorm cookbook
~Mini kitchen tool set
~Navy cozy blanket
~Bedside organizer
~Hot Pot/ramen maker
~10 ft extension cord multi-plug
~$25 Target gift card
~$25 Chipotle gift card
Estimated Value: $165
This Car Care Basket is packed with everything you need to keep any vehicle clean, organized, and ready for the road. A sturdy trunk organizer keeps essentials in place, while a compact car vacuum makes quick cleanups effortless. The tire inflator adds peace of mind for daily driving and long trips, and the complete car wash set helps every car shine like new. Cleaning goo makes detailing those hard‑to‑reach spots surprisingly satisfying.
To top it off, enjoy a $50 JJ’s Car Wash gift card, perfect for professional‑level shine whenever it’s needed - just to name a few of the great items included.
A practical, thoughtful bundle for new drivers, busy families, or anyone who loves a spotless, well‑kept car.
Items Included:
~Trunk organizer
~Car Vacuum
~Tire inflator
~Car wash set
~Dash Cleaning Goo
~Armor All set
~Microfiber towel set
~Car trash can
Estimated Value: $175
Gather your favorite people and enjoy an unforgettable evening with this AXELRAD Houston Happy Hour Party for 10. Your group will enjoy a reserved table plus 10 drink tickets (valued at $10 each), perfect for celebrating, reconnecting, or kicking off a night on the town.
This experience can be redeemed anytime—except after 7 PM on Fridays or Saturdays—giving you plenty of flexibility to plan the perfect outing. AXELRAD is located at 1517 Alabama St., Houston, offering a lively atmosphere and great drinks in the heart of the city.
A fun, social, and easy night out for friends, coworkers, or anyone who loves a good Houston happy hour.
For more information visit www.axelradhouston.com
Total Value: $150
Take adventure to new heights with an unforgettable Tandem Skydive at Skydive Spaceland Houston, one of the premier skydiving centers in Texas. Whether you’re a thrill‑seeker or checking off a bucket‑list dream, this experience delivers pure adrenaline from start to finish.
Your jump begins with expert instruction from a highly trained professional, followed by an exhilarating plane ride to altitude. Then comes the moment you’ll never forget — stepping into the sky for a breathtaking freefall, securely harnessed to your instructor. After the canopy opens, enjoy a smooth, scenic descent with incredible views of the Houston area.
Perfect for first‑timers and adventure lovers alike.
Package Includes:
• Tandem skydive for one person
• 20-minute instructional class, learning basic freefall and canopy skills
• Gear rental including jumpsuit, altimeter, and googles
• About one minute of freefall from up to 14,000 feet!
• Peaceful 5-7 minute parachute descent
Skydivers must be at least 18 years old.
Location: Skydive Spaceland Houston — Rosharon, TX
Website: https://houston.skydivespaceland.com/
Promotional Video: https://youtu.be/Y6h5yejNNzI
Experience Value: $279
Expires 5/22/2026
Elevate your movie night with the magic of Rooftop Cinema Club, where films meet fresh air, city skylines, and an unforgettable atmosphere. This open‑air cinema experience blends cozy seating, state‑of‑the‑art projection, and stunning rooftop views to create the perfect night out with friends, a date, or a solo escape under the stars.
Your $50 voucher can be used toward any U.S.-based screening, giving you the freedom to choose the movie, city, and vibe that fits your mood. From cult classics to new favorites, Rooftop Cinema Club turns every showing into an experience.
Package Includes:
Website: www.rooftopcinemaclub.com
Bayside Bed & Biscuit Gift Set
Treat your furry friend to a bundle of toys, treats, and essentials from Bayside Bed & Biscuit, Kemah/Bay Area’s premier pet resort. This gift set is perfect for pampering your pet at home while giving you a glimpse of the high‑quality care Bayside provides every day.
Gift Set Includes:
~ZippyPaws Hedgehog toy
~Mighty Jr. Triceratops toy
~Natural Eye Wipes (50 ct)
~Colonial Stars Medium Collar
~No‑Hide Chew 4" Venison
~Redbarn Bully Stick 7"
~Redbarn Dur‑A‑Bulls Tire
~Bayside Bed & Biscuit $25 Gift Card
About Bayside Bed & Biscuit
At Bayside Bed & Biscuit, pets enjoy a safe, comfortable, and engaging environment designed with their happiness in mind. As the Bay Area’s premier pet destination, they welcome both dogs and cats to experience their state‑of‑the‑art facility. Bayside offers spacious private staterooms for overnight boarding, an enriching daycare program with indoor and outdoor play areas—including a Splash Pad—plus a relaxing Pet Spa and a variety of training options for every “little scallywag.”
They provide:
~Boarding
~Daycare
~Pet Spa services
~Training programs
Learn more at www.bayside-bb.com
Donated by Bayside Bed & Biscuit
Value: $99
Bring the spirit of game day home with this Walk-On’s gift basket packed with fan‑favorite goodies, gear, and delicious dining perks. Whether you’re treating yourself or sharing with friends, this bundle delivers the perfect mix of flavor and fun.
Basket Includes:
This basket is perfect for sports lovers, foodies, and anyone who enjoys great food in a lively atmosphere. Bid big and bring home the Walk-On’s experience.
Estimated Value: $150
Unleash your creativity with a $50 gift certificate to The Mad Potter! Whether you’re planning a fun family outing, a girls’ night, date night, or just some relaxing “me time,” this experience is perfect for all ages.
✨ HOW IT WORKS ✨
PICK IT
Choose from a huge assortment of pottery painting pieces, including plates, mugs, banks, boxes, décor, and so much more.
PAINT IT
Use special techniques and tools that make painting easy and fun — anyone can create a masterpiece! No experience needed.
LOVE IT
Take home your one-of-a-kind creation and treasure it forever.
With convenient locations in River Oaks, Bellaire, and Memorial, it’s easy to plan your visit.
For more details, visit their website at www.themadpotter.com
Give your skater the perfect start on the ice with this $200 “Learn to Skate” gift certificate to Ice at the Galleria. This certificate covers enrollment for one skater in an 8‑week group class semester, including:
Choose from available semesters listed on the certificate. A $30 registration fee is required at the time of enrollment.
Certificate expires October 11, 2026.
A fantastic opportunity for anyone eager to build confidence, coordination, and joy on the ice. Perfect for kids, teens, or adults ready to try something new.
Treat yourself—or someone who deserves a little indulgence—to this luxurious Nail Care Set, featuring everything needed for beautifully maintained hands and nails. This package includes:
Whether you're refreshing your look or gifting a moment of self‑care, this set delivers relaxation, beauty, and a touch of everyday luxury.
Get ready to eat your way around town with this amazing Gift Card Basket packed with local favorites and popular restaurants! Perfect for date nights, family dinners, quick bites, and everything in between — there’s something for everyone.
🍽️ Included in This Basket:
💰 Total Basket Value: $215
From burgers and barbecue to steaks and family favorites, this basket makes dining out easy and delicious.
Place your bids and treat yourself (and your family!) to months of great meals! 🍟🥩🍔
Studebaker Sound Station Portable Stereo Bluetooth Boombox
Retro style meets modern tech in one show‑stopping package
This eye‑catching Studebaker Sound Station brings back the nostalgia of classic boomboxes while packing in all the features today’s music lovers want. Whether you're spinning CDs, revisiting old cassette tapes, streaming via Bluetooth, or tuning in to your favorite radio station, this all‑in‑one system delivers big sound and even bigger vibes.
Why You’ll Love It
Perfect For
Music lovers, retro collectors, party hosts, teens, dorm rooms, and anyone who wants a fun, versatile sound system that looks as good as it sounds.
This boombox is a conversation starter, a nostalgia trip, and a powerhouse all in one. A fantastic addition to any silent auction table and sure to spark competitive bidding.
Valued at over $200
