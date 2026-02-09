Clear Springs Project Graduation Senior Serve Silent Auction

Paddle Into Adventure!



Enjoy a two‑hour kayak, 2 kayak rental package for 2–4 people from Clear Creek Kayaks, valued at $150. This experience includes tandem kayaks, paddles, life jackets, and everything you need for a smooth and memorable outing on the water. Whether you're exploring with friends or enjoying a peaceful paddle, this package offers the perfect blend of fun and relaxation.





Learn more about Clear Creek Kayaks at: https://www.clearcreekkayaks.com