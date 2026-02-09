Clear Springs Project Graduation
Clear Springs Project Graduation Senior Serve Silent Auction

Coffee Lovers basket item
Coffee Lovers basket
$100

Starting bid

This Coffee‑Lover’s dream basket is packed with cozy essentials and caffeine‑powered favorites. Inside you’ll find socks, mugs, coffee pods, a Keurig coffee maker, a gift card, just to name a few—everything needed to brew the perfect cup and enjoy every sip in comfort.


Items included:

~Coffee Bar box

~Coffee socks

~30 ct. K-cup coffee pods

~Disposable coffee cups

~Coffee kitchen towels

~Thermal heated coffee mug

~Coffee themed note pad

~Coffee "Buddy"

~$25 Dutch Bros gift card


Estimated Value $215

Paddle Into Adventure!
$75

Starting bid

Paddle Into Adventure!


Enjoy a two‑hour kayak, 2 kayak rental package for 2–4 people from Clear Creek Kayaks, valued at $150. This experience includes tandem kayaks, paddles, life jackets, and everything you need for a smooth and memorable outing on the water. Whether you're exploring with friends or enjoying a peaceful paddle, this package offers the perfect blend of fun and relaxation.


Learn more about Clear Creek Kayaks at: https://www.clearcreekkayaks.com

Dive into a World of Slime!
$95

Starting bid

Experience the world’s #1 slime adventure at Sloomoo Institute Houston, home to over 500 gallons of slime, sensory surprises, and hands‑on creativity. This $200 Gift of Experience voucher grants general admission that can be used to book tickets for the Houston, TX location that is perfect for families, friend groups, or anyone ready to unleash their inner kid.


Create your own custom slime, explore interactive installations, and enjoy a one‑of‑a‑kind, joy‑filled experience that’s as colorful as it is unforgettable.


Located at Marq-E Entertainment Center, 7620 Katy Freeway, Ste #360, Houston, TX.


For more details, visit sloomoo.com.

Girls' Dorm Essentials Basket item
Girls' Dorm Essentials Basket
$75

Starting bid

This Girls’ Dorm Essentials Basket has everything needed to turn a small space into a cozy, organized, and stylish home away from home. Inside you’ll find a handy stool, cute pillow covers, a Command strip set, a desk organizer, a shower caddy, an extension cord, fairy lights, a Panera Bread gift card—just to name a few. It’s the perfect mix of comfort, convenience, and personality for any dorm‑bound student.


Items Included:

~Pink faux fur stool

~Pink faux fur pillow covers (18x18)

~High heel shoe tape dispenser

~Poster frame

~Command strip set

~Bath soap set

~Shower caddy

~Desk Organizer

~10ft extension cord multi plug

~2 sets fairy lights

~Positive Vibes tumbler

~Friends are like Stars towel

~$25 Panera gift card


Estimated Value $150

Step Into Galveston’s Haunted History! item
Step Into Galveston’s Haunted History!
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy four tickets to the #1‑rated Historic Galveston Ghost Tour (estimated $120 value). This 90‑minute, family‑friendly walking tour blends eerie stories with real island history as you explore grand mansions and some of Galveston’s most haunted spots. From pirates to past tragedies, the guides bring the island’s ghostly legends to life with just the right mix of chills and humor.


A fun, unforgettable way to experience why Galveston is known as the most haunted city in America.


www.historicgalvestonghosttours.com

A Touch of Shine with a Kendra Scott necklace
$45

Starting bid

Add effortless elegance to any outfit with this beautiful Kendra Scott necklace, generously donated and valued at $90. Known for their iconic designs and everyday‑luxury style, Kendra Scott pieces are loved for their versatility and charm. This necklace is the perfect addition to any jewelry collection—or a thoughtful gift for someone special.

A Year of Discovery Awaits at HMNS item
A Year of Discovery Awaits at HMNS
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a full year of exploration with a Houston Museum of Natural Science Family Membership for up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 kids), valued at $125. From towering dinosaurs and ancient mummies to dazzling butterflies and deep‑space wonders, the museum is yours to explore all year long.


Members receive free, unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls, plus exclusive discounts on special venues, programs, and the museum store. It’s the perfect package for families who love learning, adventure, and unforgettable experiences together.

Take Me Out to the Ballgame item
Take Me Out to the Ballgame
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 tickets to a 2026 Sugar Land Space Cowboys home game! Tickets may be used for Baseline Reserved II, Field Box II, or Hot Corner seating locations for one game during the 2026 season. Redemption begins March 2026.


A perfect outing for families, friends, or baseball fans ready to cheer on the Space Cowboys at Constellation Field!


Estimated value: $90

His Dorm Life Starts Here! item
His Dorm Life Starts Here!
$85

Starting bid

Set him up for a smooth, comfortable start to college with this His Essential Dorm Basket, packed with must‑have items every student appreciates once move‑in day arrives. Inside, you’ll find a poster frame to personalize his space, a clip‑on light for late‑night study sessions, a sturdy shower caddy, and a 5‑Ingredient Dorm Cookbook to make quick meals doable. A mini kitchen set, ramen maker, and an extension cord keep daily living simple and convenient.


To add comfort and organization, this basket includes a cozy blanket and a bedside organizer—perfect for keeping essentials within reach. And for those much‑needed study breaks, enjoy a $25 Target gift card and a $25 Chipotle gift card.


Items Included:

~Poster frame

~Clip on light

~Shower caddy

~5-ingredient dorm cookbook

~Mini kitchen tool set

~Navy cozy blanket

~Bedside organizer

~Hot Pot/ramen maker

~10 ft extension cord multi-plug

~$25 Target gift card

~$25 Chipotle gift card


Estimated Value: $165

Keep Your Ride Road‑Ready! item
Keep Your Ride Road‑Ready!
$90

Starting bid

This Car Care Basket is packed with everything you need to keep any vehicle clean, organized, and ready for the road. A sturdy trunk organizer keeps essentials in place, while a compact car vacuum makes quick cleanups effortless. The tire inflator adds peace of mind for daily driving and long trips, and the complete car wash set helps every car shine like new. Cleaning goo makes detailing those hard‑to‑reach spots surprisingly satisfying.


To top it off, enjoy a $50 JJ’s Car Wash gift card, perfect for professional‑level shine whenever it’s needed - just to name a few of the great items included.


A practical, thoughtful bundle for new drivers, busy families, or anyone who loves a spotless, well‑kept car.


Items Included:

~Trunk organizer

~Car Vacuum

~Tire inflator

~Car wash set

~Dash Cleaning Goo

~Armor All set

~Microfiber towel set

~Car trash can


Estimated Value: $175

Cheers to a Night Out in Houston for the Grown Ups! item
Cheers to a Night Out in Houston for the Grown Ups!
$70

Starting bid

Gather your favorite people and enjoy an unforgettable evening with this AXELRAD Houston Happy Hour Party for 10. Your group will enjoy a reserved table plus 10 drink tickets (valued at $10 each), perfect for celebrating, reconnecting, or kicking off a night on the town.


This experience can be redeemed anytime—except after 7 PM on Fridays or Saturdays—giving you plenty of flexibility to plan the perfect outing. AXELRAD is located at 1517 Alabama St., Houston, offering a lively atmosphere and great drinks in the heart of the city.


A fun, social, and easy night out for friends, coworkers, or anyone who loves a good Houston happy hour.


For more information visit www.axelradhouston.com


Total Value: $150

Tandem Skydive at Skydive Spaceland Houston item
Tandem Skydive at Skydive Spaceland Houston
$145

Starting bid

Take adventure to new heights with an unforgettable Tandem Skydive at Skydive Spaceland Houston, one of the premier skydiving centers in Texas. Whether you’re a thrill‑seeker or checking off a bucket‑list dream, this experience delivers pure adrenaline from start to finish.


Your jump begins with expert instruction from a highly trained professional, followed by an exhilarating plane ride to altitude. Then comes the moment you’ll never forget — stepping into the sky for a breathtaking freefall, securely harnessed to your instructor. After the canopy opens, enjoy a smooth, scenic descent with incredible views of the Houston area.


Perfect for first‑timers and adventure lovers alike.


Package Includes:

Tandem skydive for one person

• 20-minute instructional class, learning basic freefall and canopy skills

• Gear rental including jumpsuit, altimeter, and googles

• About one minute of freefall from up to 14,000 feet!

• Peaceful 5-7 minute parachute descent


Skydivers must be at least 18 years old.


Location: Skydive Spaceland Houston — Rosharon, TX

Website: https://houston.skydivespaceland.com/

Promotional Video: https://youtu.be/Y6h5yejNNzI


Experience Value: $279

Expires 5/22/2026

Rooftop Cinema Club – The Ultimate Open‑Air Movie Experience item
Rooftop Cinema Club – The Ultimate Open‑Air Movie Experience
$25

Starting bid

Elevate your movie night with the magic of Rooftop Cinema Club, where films meet fresh air, city skylines, and an unforgettable atmosphere. This open‑air cinema experience blends cozy seating, state‑of‑the‑art projection, and stunning rooftop views to create the perfect night out with friends, a date, or a solo escape under the stars.


Your $50 voucher can be used toward any U.S.-based screening, giving you the freedom to choose the movie, city, and vibe that fits your mood. From cult classics to new favorites, Rooftop Cinema Club turns every showing into an experience.


Package Includes:

  • $50 voucher valid toward any U.S. Rooftop Cinema Club screening
  • Access to their signature open‑air rooftop theaters
  • Comfortable seating and immersive audio via personal headphones
  • A unique, Instagram‑worthy night out

Website: www.rooftopcinemaclub.com



Paws & Play Pet Pamper Pack item
Paws & Play Pet Pamper Pack
$50

Starting bid

Bayside Bed & Biscuit Gift Set


Treat your furry friend to a bundle of toys, treats, and essentials from Bayside Bed & Biscuit, Kemah/Bay Area’s premier pet resort. This gift set is perfect for pampering your pet at home while giving you a glimpse of the high‑quality care Bayside provides every day.


Gift Set Includes:

~ZippyPaws Hedgehog toy

~Mighty Jr. Triceratops toy

~Natural Eye Wipes (50 ct)

~Colonial Stars Medium Collar

~No‑Hide Chew 4" Venison

~Redbarn Bully Stick 7"

~Redbarn Dur‑A‑Bulls Tire

~Bayside Bed & Biscuit $25 Gift Card


About Bayside Bed & Biscuit

At Bayside Bed & Biscuit, pets enjoy a safe, comfortable, and engaging environment designed with their happiness in mind. As the Bay Area’s premier pet destination, they welcome both dogs and cats to experience their state‑of‑the‑art facility. Bayside offers spacious private staterooms for overnight boarding, an enriching daycare program with indoor and outdoor play areas—including a Splash Pad—plus a relaxing Pet Spa and a variety of training options for every “little scallywag.”

They provide:

~Boarding

~Daycare

~Pet Spa services

~Training programs


Learn more at www.bayside-bb.com


Donated by Bayside Bed & Biscuit

Value: $99

🏈Walk-On’s Fan Favorite Gift Baske
$70

Starting bid

Bring the spirit of game day home with this Walk-On’s gift basket packed with fan‑favorite goodies, gear, and delicious dining perks. Whether you’re treating yourself or sharing with friends, this bundle delivers the perfect mix of flavor and fun.


Basket Includes:

  • $100 Walk-On’s Gift Certificate
  • Two Free Starter Cards
  • Walk-On’s Polo Shirt
  • Walk-On’s Glass
  • Walk-On’s Cup

This basket is perfect for sports lovers, foodies, and anyone who enjoys great food in a lively atmosphere. Bid big and bring home the Walk-On’s experience.


Estimated Value: $150

🎨 Paint, Create & Celebrate! – $50 to The Mad Potter 🖌️
$25

Starting bid

Unleash your creativity with a $50 gift certificate to The Mad Potter! Whether you’re planning a fun family outing, a girls’ night, date night, or just some relaxing “me time,” this experience is perfect for all ages.


✨ HOW IT WORKS ✨


PICK IT

Choose from a huge assortment of pottery painting pieces, including plates, mugs, banks, boxes, décor, and so much more.


PAINT IT

Use special techniques and tools that make painting easy and fun — anyone can create a masterpiece! No experience needed.


LOVE IT

Take home your one-of-a-kind creation and treasure it forever.


With convenient locations in River Oaks, Bellaire, and Memorial, it’s easy to plan your visit.


For more details, visit their website at www.themadpotter.com

Glide Into Fun: “Learn to Skate” at Ice at the Galleria
$95

Starting bid

Give your skater the perfect start on the ice with this $200 “Learn to Skate” gift certificate to Ice at the Galleria. This certificate covers enrollment for one skater in an 8‑week group class semester, including:

  • One 30‑minute group lesson per week
  • Professional instruction
  • Skate rental included

Choose from available semesters listed on the certificate. A $30 registration fee is required at the time of enrollment.


Certificate expires October 11, 2026.


A fantastic opportunity for anyone eager to build confidence, coordination, and joy on the ice. Perfect for kids, teens, or adults ready to try something new.

💅 Polished to Perfection: Crystal Nails Care Set
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or someone who deserves a little indulgence—to this luxurious Nail Care Set, featuring everything needed for beautifully maintained hands and nails. This package includes:

  • $50 Gift Certificate to Crystal Nails
    3141 FM 528 Rd, Friendswood
    Perfect for a manicure, pedicure, or any pampering service of your choice
  • Moisturizing Hand Cream
  • Nourishing Cuticle Serum
  • Nail File

Whether you're refreshing your look or gifting a moment of self‑care, this set delivers relaxation, beauty, and a touch of everyday luxury.

🍔🥗 Dining Delights Gift Card Basket 🥗🍔 item
🍔🥗 Dining Delights Gift Card Basket 🥗🍔
$95

Starting bid

Get ready to eat your way around town with this amazing Gift Card Basket packed with local favorites and popular restaurants! Perfect for date nights, family dinners, quick bites, and everything in between — there’s something for everyone.


🍽️ Included in This Basket:

  • (2) Bay Area Houston Food Lovers Cards – $30 each ($60 total)
  • Burger Joint – $25
  • Five Guys – $25
  • Rudy’s – $15
  • Texas Roadhouse – $25
  • Red Robin – $25
  • Mia’s Table – $15
  • Bloomin’ Brands – $25

💰 Total Basket Value: $215


From burgers and barbecue to steaks and family favorites, this basket makes dining out easy and delicious.


Place your bids and treat yourself (and your family!) to months of great meals! 🍟🥩🍔

Studebaker Sound Station Portable Stereo Bluetooth Boombox item
Studebaker Sound Station Portable Stereo Bluetooth Boombox
$90

Starting bid

Studebaker Sound Station Portable Stereo Bluetooth Boombox
Retro style meets modern tech in one show‑stopping package


This eye‑catching Studebaker Sound Station brings back the nostalgia of classic boomboxes while packing in all the features today’s music lovers want. Whether you're spinning CDs, revisiting old cassette tapes, streaming via Bluetooth, or tuning in to your favorite radio station, this all‑in‑one system delivers big sound and even bigger vibes.


Why You’ll Love It

  • Classic boombox design with modern Bluetooth receive and transmit capability
  • Front‑loading CD/MP3 player with 20 programmable tracks
  • USB playback for even more listening options
  • Auto‑stop cassette player/recorder for capturing audio the old‑school way
  • AM/FM stereo radio with a backlit dial for easy tuning
  • Record directly to cassette from mic, radio, CD, USB, aux‑in, or Bluetooth
  • Built‑in condenser mic, aux‑in jack, headphone jack, and DC jack
  • Dual 4” speakers plus 1” tweeters for rich, full sound
  • Rotary volume control, bass and treble adjustments, and 2 VU meters
  • Synchronized light effects that pulse with your music
  • Rechargeable battery with up to 4 hours of playtime at mid‑volume
  • Convenient carrying handle for music on the go

Perfect For

Music lovers, retro collectors, party hosts, teens, dorm rooms, and anyone who wants a fun, versatile sound system that looks as good as it sounds.

This boombox is a conversation starter, a nostalgia trip, and a powerhouse all in one. A fantastic addition to any silent auction table and sure to spark competitive bidding.


Valued at over $200

