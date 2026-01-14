Clear Vision, Bright Futures - PTO/PAT Vision Screening Raffle

About this raffle
Ready for the ultimate water park day? This package includes 2 passes to Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois (good for the entire 2026 season!) PLUS a pool bag packed with everything you need: goggles for underwater adventures, sunscreen to keep you protected, a beach towel, chair clips to keep your towels from blowing away, and phone protectors so you can capture all the fun without worry.
Just grab this bag and go - we've done the packing for you! Whether you're racing down slides, floating the lazy river, or catching waves in the wave pool, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable day at one of the region's most popular water parks.
Perfect for families, friends, or anyone ready to make a splash this summer!
It's time to catch a Cardinals game in style! This package includes 2 tickets to a 2026 Cardinals home game at Busch Stadium, a gift certificate to Sweet Baby Cakes Custom Tees so you can design your own game-day gear and show up looking like a true superfan, PLUS a gift card to Salt + Smoke at Ballpark Village for some of the best BBQ in St. Louis.
Grab lunch or dinner before first pitch, rock your custom Cardinals gear in the stands, and soak up the atmosphere of a game day at the ballpark. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love a great time in St. Louis, this package has you covered from food to fashion to cheering.
Go Cards!
Spend an unforgettable day at the St. Louis Zoo with 4 adventure passes that unlock all the best experiences! Enjoy unlimited access throughout your visit to the 4D Theater, Conservation Carousel, Sea Lion Show, Stingrays at Caribbean Cove, and the Zooline Railroad. See the animals, ride the train, touch the stingrays, and catch a show - all included!
After exploring the Zoo, take a short walk to the charming Dogtown neighborhood (right by Turtle Park!) and treat yourself to incredible ice cream at Sweet Em's - a locally-owned favorite. This $50 gift card is the perfect way to cap off your Zoo day with something sweet.
From elephants to ice cream, this package creates a full St. Louis experience the whole family will love!
Get ready for hands-on fun at the Magic House! This package includes 4 admission tickets to one of St. Louis's most beloved children's museums, where kids can explore interactive exhibits, experiment with science, build, create, and let their imaginations run wild.
After hours of discovery and play, head over to Hi-Pointe Drive-In - a classic neighborhood spot right there in historic Kirkwood. This $50 gift card gets you burgers, shakes, and that old-school drive-in vibe that makes eating out feel special.
From playing in the bubble room to enjoying classic American fare, this package gives you everything you need for a perfect family day in one of St. Louis's most charming neighborhoods!
Take a road trip to Kansas City for the ultimate family adventure! This package includes 4 passes to the Kansas City Zoo - one of the nation's top-rated zoos with incredible exhibits and animals from around the world. But the fun doesn't stop there!
You'll also get 4 tickets to Science City at Union Station, where hands-on science exhibits await, PLUS admission to the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium for an awe-inspiring journey through the stars. From penguins to planets, this is a day packed with discovery.
And because Kansas City is about 3.5 hours from Elsberry, we're including a $50 Casey's gift card to fuel your road trip - literally! Gas up, grab snacks, and hit the road for an unforgettable Kansas City experience.
Ready for an epic getaway? This package isn't about just one destination - it's about making a full weekend adventure happen! Start in Santa Claus, Indiana with 2 one-day tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari for the 2026 season. Race down waterslides, ride roller coasters, and enjoy one of America's most beloved theme parks. After a day of thrills, grab dinner and craft beer at Benedict's Brew Works with your $25 gift certificate.
But why stop there? Louisville, Kentucky is just an hour away! Drive over and explore the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Tour with 4 passes included - see how baseball's most iconic bats are made and hold bats used by the legends. Grab a meal at O'Charley's with your $50 gift card, then use your $50 Airbnb gift card to book a place to stay and turn this into a full weekend getaway.
Holiday World tickets, brewery dining, baseball history, restaurant meal, and lodging funds - this package has everything you need for an unforgettable adventure across two states!
Escape to the charming mountain town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas for a relaxing getaway! This package includes a 1-night stay for 2 people at the historic 1905 Basin Park Hotel (valid Sunday through Thursday) - a beautifully preserved gem right in the heart of downtown's Victorian village.
Before you even arrive, we've got your road trip covered with a $50 Casey's gift card to fuel up and grab snacks for the drive. Once you're in Eureka Springs, get your adrenaline pumping with a $50 gift card to Eureka Springs Zipline - soar through the Ozark mountains and take in breathtaking views. And because every getaway needs a little spending money, we're including a $50 Visa gift card to use however you want - whether that's shopping in the unique galleries and boutiques, grabbing a meal at a local restaurant, or treating yourself to something special.
Historic lodging, adventure, gas money, and spending cash - this package gives you everything you need for a perfect Eureka Springs escape!
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