Clear Vision, Bright Futures - PTO/PAT Vision Screening Raffle

Ready for the ultimate water park day? This package includes 2 passes to Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois (good for the entire 2026 season!) PLUS a pool bag packed with everything you need: goggles for underwater adventures, sunscreen to keep you protected, a beach towel, chair clips to keep your towels from blowing away, and phone protectors so you can capture all the fun without worry.

Just grab this bag and go - we've done the packing for you! Whether you're racing down slides, floating the lazy river, or catching waves in the wave pool, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable day at one of the region's most popular water parks.

Perfect for families, friends, or anyone ready to make a splash this summer!