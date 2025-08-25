Mabel Padgett Pto Incorporated

Last Chance Spirit Wear Shop

Youth T-shirt EXTRA SMALL item
Youth T-shirt EXTRA SMALL
$20

Black t-shirt

5.5 oz, 50% preshrunk cotton, 50% polyester

DryBlend® fabric wicks moisture away from the body

Double-needle stitching throughout

Taped shoulder-to-shoulder

Seamless collar

Youth T-shirtSMALL item
Youth T-shirtSMALL
$20

Black t-shirt

5.5 oz, 50% preshrunk cotton, 50% polyester

DryBlend® fabric wicks moisture away from the body

Double-needle stitching throughout

Taped shoulder-to-shoulder

Seamless collar

Youth T-shirt EXTRA LARGE item
Youth T-shirt EXTRA LARGE
$20

Black t-shirt

5.5 oz, 50% preshrunk cotton, 50% polyester

DryBlend® fabric wicks moisture away from the body

Double-needle stitching throughout

Taped shoulder-to-shoulder

Seamless collar

Youth Hoodie MEDIUM item
Youth Hoodie MEDIUM
$35

A dark gray hoodie with a pocket

8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester

1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex

Double-needle stitching throughout

No drawcord for added safety

Pill-resistant air jet yarn

Double-lined hood

Pouch pocket



Youth Hoodie LARGE item
Youth Hoodie LARGE
$35

A dark gray hoodie with a pocket

8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester

1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex

Double-needle stitching throughout

No drawcord for added safety

Pill-resistant air jet yarn

Double-lined hood

Pouch pocket



Youth HoodieEXTRA LARGE item
Youth HoodieEXTRA LARGE
$35

A dark gray hoodie with a pocket

8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester

1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex

Double-needle stitching throughout

No drawcord for added safety

Pill-resistant air jet yarn

Double-lined hood

Pouch pocket



Trucker Hat item
Trucker Hat
$25

Snapback Trucker Cap - Black / Gold One size

BUNDLE #1 Vintage Sweatshirt and T-shirt SMALL item
BUNDLE #1 Vintage Sweatshirt and T-shirt SMALL
$8

This bundle includes a small t-shirt and a small black sweatshirt

BUNDLE #2 Vintage SweatShirt SMALL item
BUNDLE #2 Vintage SweatShirt SMALL
$5

Hoodie Size Small

BUNDLE #3 Vintage SweatShirt Medium item
BUNDLE #3 Vintage SweatShirt Medium
$5

Hoodie Medium

BUNDLE # 4 Vintage Backpack with Panther Paw T-Shirt LARGE item
BUNDLE # 4 Vintage Backpack with Panther Paw T-Shirt LARGE
$5

LARGE

BUNDLE # 5 Extra Large Youth 2 shirts variety item
BUNDLE # 5 Extra Large Youth 2 shirts variety
$8

2 Extra Large Youth t-shirts mystery bundle, you will receive 2 different shirts from the picture

BUNDLE # Extra Large Youth T-shirt and back pack item
BUNDLE # Extra Large Youth T-shirt and back pack
$5

Extra Large Youth t-shirt and a backpack red or yellow

