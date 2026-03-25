Cleared For Takeoff -Meet & Greet Founders

Enjoy a premium group experience at the Tampa Bay Chapter Meet & Greet with a reserved table for you and your guests.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

✔ Reserved Table for 8 Guests

✔ Preferred seating placement within the event space

✔ Priority group check-in

✔ Table signage (Name or Company Recognition – optional)

✔ Group recognition during the event

✔ Opportunity to network together in a dedicated space

PERFECT FOR

Businesses hosting clients or teams

Organizations supporting community initiatives

Groups of friends & family attending together

Sponsors who want added visibility

WHY BOOK A TABLE

This is more than just seating—it’s a premium experience that allows your group to enjoy the event together while being part of a historic moment for the Tampa Bay Chapter.

NOTE

Limited tables available. Early reservation is strongly recommended.



