Tampa Bay Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc

Hosted by

Tampa Bay Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Cleared For Takeoff -Meet & Greet Founders

5017 E Washington St

Tampa, FL 33619, USA

Add a donation for Tampa Bay Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc

$

General Admission - Members
$40

Member admission.

Non Member Admission
$50

Non Member Admission

TABLE RESERVATION – (Seats 8 Guests)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy a premium group experience at the Tampa Bay Chapter Meet & Greet with a reserved table for you and your guests.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

✔ Reserved Table for 8 Guests
✔ Preferred seating placement within the event space
✔ Priority group check-in
✔ Table signage (Name or Company Recognition – optional)
✔ Group recognition during the event
✔ Opportunity to network together in a dedicated space

PERFECT FOR

  • Businesses hosting clients or teams
  • Organizations supporting community initiatives
  • Groups of friends & family attending together
  • Sponsors who want added visibility

WHY BOOK A TABLE

This is more than just seating—it’s a premium experience that allows your group to enjoy the event together while being part of a historic moment for the Tampa Bay Chapter.

NOTE

Limited tables available. Early reservation is strongly recommended.


Title Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

"Presented By" recognition

Top Logo placement(Largest)

Speaking Opportunity

Vendor Table(premium)

Reserved Table(8 tickets)

Social Media + website recognition

Platinum Sponsorhip
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Prominent logo placement

Vendor Table

6 tickets

Social Media Recognition

Event Recognition

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on Flyer

Vendor Table

4 Tickets

Social Media Recognition

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Logo on digital materials

Social Media Thank You

2 tickets

Community Sponsor
$250

Name listed on Sponsor Board

Social Media

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