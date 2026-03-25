Cleared For Takeoff -Meet & Greet Founders

Hosted by
About this event
$
Member admission.
Non Member Admission
Enjoy a premium group experience at the Tampa Bay Chapter Meet & Greet with a reserved table for you and your guests.
✔ Reserved Table for 8 Guests
✔ Preferred seating placement within the event space
✔ Priority group check-in
✔ Table signage (Name or Company Recognition – optional)
✔ Group recognition during the event
✔ Opportunity to network together in a dedicated space
This is more than just seating—it’s a premium experience that allows your group to enjoy the event together while being part of a historic moment for the Tampa Bay Chapter.
Limited tables available. Early reservation is strongly recommended.
"Presented By" recognition
Top Logo placement(Largest)
Speaking Opportunity
Vendor Table(premium)
Reserved Table(8 tickets)
Social Media + website recognition
Prominent logo placement
Vendor Table
6 tickets
Social Media Recognition
Event Recognition
Logo on Flyer
Vendor Table
4 Tickets
Social Media Recognition
Logo on digital materials
Social Media Thank You
2 tickets
Name listed on Sponsor Board
Social Media
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