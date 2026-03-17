Clearwater Arts Alliance Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 26, 2027
Join a growing network of local artists.
The Artist Collective connects artists across Clearwater and the Tampa Bay region while providing visibility through the Clearwater Arts Alliance Artist Directory. Artist Collective members receive early access to artist opportunities, eligibility for artist spotlights, and the chance to be part of a community working together to strengthen the arts locally.
Benefits:
-Listing on the CAA artist directory page
-Early notice of calls for artists, exhibitions, and opportunities
-Eligible for rotating Artist Spotlight features
Valid until May 26, 2027
Support the arts and stay connected.
Friend members help sustain the Clearwater Arts Alliance while enjoying invitations to select member events, access to insider updates, and recognition as a supporter of the arts in Clearwater. A great entry point for anyone who values a vibrant creative community.
Benefits:
-Member-rate pricing for art walks and events
-Quarterly insider update on public art, exhibitions, and arts education
-Invitations to member receptions and exhibition open houses
Valid until May 26, 2027
Take an active role in supporting the arts.
Advocate members provide meaningful support to programs like public art, exhibitions, and arts education. In addition to Friend benefits, Advocates receive a complimentary art walk experience and early access to select opportunities and announcements.
Benefits:
Everything in Friend plus
-Two complimentary art walk tickets each year (delivered digitally)
-Recognition in member thank-you messaging
-Optional public recognition on the CAA website
Valid until May 26, 2027
Help shape the future of the arts in Clearwater.
Patron members play a key role in sustaining and expanding the impact of the Clearwater Arts Alliance. In addition to Advocate benefits, Patrons receive additional art walk access, enhanced recognition, and invitations to special experiences connected to public art in our community.
Benefits:
Everything in Advocate plus
-Four complimentary art walk tickets each year (delivered digitally)
-Name or logo recognition on the website
-Invitation to an annual public-art preview or briefing
Valid until May 26, 2027
Make a meaningful impact on the arts in Clearwater.
Champion members provide significant support that helps expand programs in public art, exhibitions, and arts education. This level is ideal for those who want to deepen their involvement and play a visible role in strengthening the arts community.
Benefits:
Everything in Patron plus
-Invitation to a small leadership gathering
-Top-tier recognition on the member page
-Dedicated Art Walk for 6 guests
Valid until May 26, 2027
Lead the way in shaping Clearwater’s creative future.
Visionary members provide leadership-level support that drives the growth of the arts in our community. Their investment helps advance major initiatives in public art, arts education, and cultural programming while strengthening Clearwater’s identity as a vibrant arts destination.
Everything in Champion plus:
-Top-tier recognition in the annual impact email
-Recognition on the CAA website with a click-thru link for one year
-Dedicated Art Walk for 10 guests
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!