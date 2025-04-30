Clef Prep Jazz Music Academy

The Art of Big Band

"Power, Precision, and the Pulse of Jazz"

10 weeks - This trimester celebrates the dynamic sound, precision, and ensemble artistry of the jazz big band tradition. Students will explore the rich history of big band music—from Duke Ellington and Count Basie to contemporary large-ensemble innovators—while developing the skills necessary to thrive in a large jazz ensemble setting.

Through sectionals, full ensemble rehearsals, and specialized workshops, students will gain insight into blend, balance, reading complex arrangements, and the art of phrasing as part of a larger sound. The term culminates in a Clef Prep Big Band Junior-Gala Concert showcasing classic repertoire and student-arranged works.