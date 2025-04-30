Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts

Clef Prep Jazz Music Academy

Clef Prep Registration Fee - Prerequisite
$50
Private Lessons
$400

Private Lessons – 10 lessons – 10 weeks 1 hour lessons $400.00

Winter Trimester
$500

The Art of Big Band

"Power, Precision, and the Pulse of Jazz"
10 weeks - This trimester celebrates the dynamic sound, precision, and ensemble artistry of the jazz big band tradition. Students will explore the rich history of big band music—from Duke Ellington and Count Basie to contemporary large-ensemble innovators—while developing the skills necessary to thrive in a large jazz ensemble setting.

Through sectionals, full ensemble rehearsals, and specialized workshops, students will gain insight into blend, balance, reading complex arrangements, and the art of phrasing as part of a larger sound. The term culminates in a Clef Prep Big Band Junior-Gala Concert showcasing classic repertoire and student-arranged works.

Spring Trimester
$500

Crossover Jazz – Roots & Grooves

"Where jazz speaks the language of groove."

10 weeks - Jazz has always been a conversation — and some of its most exciting conversations happen with its close cousins: blues, hip hop, and funk.

  • Blues brings the soul and storytelling.
  • Hip hop brings the beat and flow.
  • Funk brings the grit and groove.

This series/brand celebrates jazz in dialogue with these forms — not as background, but as equal partners in a shared musical language.

