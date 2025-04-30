Clef Prep Jazz Music Academy

Offered by
Private Lessons – 10 lessons – 10 weeks 1 hour lessons $400.00
The Art of Big Band
"Power, Precision, and the Pulse of Jazz"
10 weeks - This trimester celebrates the dynamic sound, precision, and ensemble artistry of the jazz big band tradition. Students will explore the rich history of big band music—from Duke Ellington and Count Basie to contemporary large-ensemble innovators—while developing the skills necessary to thrive in a large jazz ensemble setting.
Through sectionals, full ensemble rehearsals, and specialized workshops, students will gain insight into blend, balance, reading complex arrangements, and the art of phrasing as part of a larger sound. The term culminates in a Clef Prep Big Band Junior-Gala Concert showcasing classic repertoire and student-arranged works.
Crossover Jazz – Roots & Grooves
"Where jazz speaks the language of groove."
10 weeks - Jazz has always been a conversation — and some of its most exciting conversations happen with its close cousins: blues, hip hop, and funk.
This series/brand celebrates jazz in dialogue with these forms — not as background, but as equal partners in a shared musical language.
