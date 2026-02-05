Clemson Brick Plant Operator's Forum 2026 Registration

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About this event
For attendees who are Manufacturing Members of the NBRC
For attendees who are non-Sponsoring non-Members of the NBRC
For people only attending the cookout at the Forum
For attendees who are retired from the Brick Manufacturing Industry
Optional, for NBRC Manufacturing Member Attendees Only! Limited seating available. You must provide your own transportation to Topgolf in Greenville, SC.
Optional, for NBRC Member attendees. Participate in a workshop with NBRC Director John Sanders on the Basic of Drying. Workshop will be held at NBRC's Bishop Materials Lab, located at 100 Clemson Research Blvd, Anderson SC 29625. Limited seating available.
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