Brick Education and Research Foundation

Hosted by

Brick Education and Research Foundation

About this event

Clemson Brick Plant Operator's Forum 2026 Registration

3027 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Anderson, SC 29625, USA

NBRC Member
$425
Available until Jul 15

For attendees who are Manufacturing Members of the NBRC

Non Member
$925
Available until Jul 15

For attendees who are non-Sponsoring non-Members of the NBRC

Companion (for Cookout Only)
$100
Available until Jul 15

For people only attending the cookout at the Forum

Retired
$200
Available until Jul 15

For attendees who are retired from the Brick Manufacturing Industry

Topgolf - NBRC Members -9/27/26 - 5pm - 7pm
Free

Optional, for NBRC Manufacturing Member Attendees Only! Limited seating available. You must provide your own transportation to Topgolf in Greenville, SC.

Basics of Drying workshop at NBRC 9/27/26 - 2pm - 4pm
Free

Optional, for NBRC Member attendees. Participate in a workshop with NBRC Director John Sanders on the Basic of Drying. Workshop will be held at NBRC's Bishop Materials Lab, located at 100 Clemson Research Blvd, Anderson SC 29625. Limited seating available.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!