Brick Education and Research Foundation

Hosted by

Brick Education and Research Foundation

About this event

Clemson Brick Plant Operator's Forum 2026 Speaker Registration

3027 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Anderson, SC 29625, USA

Speaker
$100
Available until Jul 15

For attendees who work for a Brick Manufacturer who are engaged to speak during the Technical Program at the Forum.

Topgolf 9/27/26 - 5pm - 7pm
Free

Optional, for NBRC Member Speaker Attendees. Limited seating available. You must provide your own transportation to Topgolf in Greenville, SC.

Basics of Drying workshop at NBRC 9/27/26 2pm - 4pm
Free

Optional, for NBRC Member Speaker attendees. Participate in a workshop with NBRC Director John Sanders on the Basic of Drying. Workshop will be held at NBRC's Bishop Materials Lab, located at 100 Clemson Research Blvd, Anderson SC 29625. Limited seating available.

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