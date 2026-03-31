Clemson Brick Plant Operator's Forum 2026 Speaker Registration

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About this event
For attendees who work for a Brick Manufacturer who are engaged to speak during the Technical Program at the Forum.
Optional, for NBRC Member Speaker Attendees. Limited seating available. You must provide your own transportation to Topgolf in Greenville, SC.
Optional, for NBRC Member Speaker attendees. Participate in a workshop with NBRC Director John Sanders on the Basic of Drying. Workshop will be held at NBRC's Bishop Materials Lab, located at 100 Clemson Research Blvd, Anderson SC 29625. Limited seating available.
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