2026 Clemson FCA Silent Auction

GoFundMe item
GoFundMe
$1

Starting bid

*This is not an item*


Please prayerfully consider donating to our Spring Break Mission Trip to Jacksonville, FL this spring break! Any donation would be greatly appreciated. 


https://gofund.me/f338c71b7

Sponsor a Van!
$1

Starting bid

*This is not an item*


Please prayerfully consider sponsoring a van for the mission trip to Jacksonville! This covers the rental fee for one van. Click the link below to donate! 


https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqnJHEi9qbrb5igNI935T_yo77OdmzYR-uUThi8w8v9D9dGw/viewform?usp=dialog


1 Van: $500| ½ Van: $250 | Gas: $170.


A Night at The Shepherd Hotel with Breakfast
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious getaway right in downtown Clemson! This package includes a complimentary night in a signature room and breakfast for two at Delish Sisters. At the top of the grand central staircase stands The Thomas - a beautiful indoor/outdoor bar offering scenic views of downtown Clemson. Most notably, the hotel has partnered with ClemsonLIFE such that many of the hotel and restaurant's staff are individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Relax, unwind, and experience boutique elegance with a meaningful mission of inclusive employment.


Limitations and blackout dates apply (e.g., gameday weekends). See shepherdhotels.com for details.


Estimated Value: $250


Free FCA Merch for a Year
$25

Starting bid

Rep FCA all year long! Win exclusive access to one free FCA merchandise item every time new gear drops; hoodies, hats, shirts, and more. You’ll also receive the brand-new FCA sweatshirt to kick things off in style. Stay repping FCA wherever you go!

Valid from 02/21/26 through the end of the 2026–2027 school year.


Estimated Value: $100


5-Class Pack with N’Spiers Pilates
$50

Starting bid

Move, stretch, and strengthen with five energizing Pilates classes at n'SPIERS Pilates, a faith-based pilates studio in Clemson! Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, these sessions will leave you feeling refreshed, confident, and strong.


Estimated Value: $140

Nothing Bundt Cakes Party Package
$20

Starting bid

Bring the party (and the dessert!) with this delicious bundle featuring a voucher for a beautifully decorated 10" cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes Clemson, greeting card, serving set, and candles. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just because!


Estimated Value: $50

Sunset Painting item
Sunset Painting item
Sunset Painting
$65

Starting bid

Bring the beauty of the coast into your home with this stunning 22''x22'' sunset painting by full-time Florida artist Zydra Delaney. Rich colors and textured detail capture the warmth, peace, and wonder of a beach sunset – perfect for adding a serene statement to any space.


From the artist’s website: “Acrylics and oils allow her to create rich textures and depth, while mixed media adds a unique dimension to the pieces. She is also known for incorporating epoxy resin, layering it with vibrant pigments and other materials to achieve high-gloss finishes and a sense of unparalleled depth reminiscent of the ocean itself."


Estimated Value: $200


Rally Cat Basket
$25

Starting bid

Bring the energy to every Clemson game with the ultimate Rally Cat starter pack! Includes two spirited T-shirts, a bedazzled uniform top, pom-poms, a team flag, a paper fan, a stuffed tiger, and a Courtney Poole and Cubby button to help you cheer louder and prouder all season long!


Estimated Value: $45

Free Ice Cream for a Year at Handel's Clemson item
Free Ice Cream for a Year at Handel's Clemson
$50

Starting bid

Sweeten your year with a weekly scoop of happiness! Enjoy one free small ice cream every week through February 2027. Treat yourself, celebrate the little wins, and make every week a little sweeter.


Valid until 2/8/27


Estimated Value: $120

Lilly Pulitzer Accessories Basket
$70

Starting bid

Bright, bold, and beautifully Lilly! This vibrant accessory collection includes a Tory Burch bracelet, Lilly Pulitzer earrings, bangles, a scarf bracelet, keychain, and purse – everything you need to add a pop of color to any outfit.


Estimated Value: $350

Hills Retreat Registration (August 2026)
$50

Starting bid

Kick off the school year with purpose and community at the Hills Retreat! Registration is either for an incoming freshman attending the retreat or a returning staff member. This 4-day, 3-night experience connects incoming Clemson and Tri-County freshmen and transfers students to authentic friendships and a Christ-centered community that will shape your entire college journey.


See: https://www.thehillsretreat.org/


Estimated Value: $190

Lilly Pulitzer Coffee and Tea Basket
$50

Starting bid

Add a splash of color to your home with this chic Lilly Pulitzer bundle featuring a decorative tray, two mugs, a signature Lilly candle, and some tea. Perfect for hosting or elevating your daily routine!


Estimated Value: $180

Signed Clemson Gymnastics Leotard
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of Clemson Athletics history! This official leotard is signed by members of the 2026 Clemson Gymnastics team, making it the perfect collectible for devoted Tiger fans.


Signed by: Lilly Lippeatt, Sierra Church, Eve Jackson, Quinn Kuhl, Maggie Holman, Trinity Brown, Madison Minner, Kate Bryant, Sophie Stuart, Brie Clarke, Hannah Clark, Emma Malewski


Estimated Value: $100

Lilly Pulitzer Home Basket item
Lilly Pulitzer Home Basket
$50

Starting bid

Cozy mornings just got brighter! Snuggle up with two Lilly Pulitzer blankets and sip from stylish mugs that make every morning feel cheerful and cozy.


Estimated Value: $160

Sunset Painting of Tillman Hall by Ruthie Stuttz
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate Clemson pride with this expressive 9''x12'' painting of Tillman Hall beneath a glowing sunset sky. Created by Clemson graduate and FCA member Ruthie Stuttz, this piece beautifully captures the peaceful charm of campus evenings.


See @ruthiehrebarart for more of her work.


Estimated Value: $50

Signed Clemson Soccer Ball
$20

Starting bid

Score big with this soccer ball signed by the 2025 Clemson Soccer Team! A must-have keepsake for Tiger fans and sports enthusiasts alike – perfect for displaying your Clemson spirit loud and proud.


Estimated Value: $50

The Cliffs Painting by Jackson Federman
$35

Starting bid

This 12”x24” painting captures the Normandy coast, inspired by Monet’s The Cliffs at Étretat series. Bold cliffs rise against a calm sea as cool blues blend into soft sunset tones along the horizon. Jackson Federman, a Clemson senior, created this piece to reflect the quiet strength and beauty of the coast through an Impressionist lens.


See @jacksonfederman_art for more.


Estimated Value: $175


Free Graduation Session with Atlas Media
$70

Starting bid

Senior graduation session (Clemson area High School or College), this Senior Graduation shoot session provided by Atlas Media is a 1 hour, 2 location grad shoot and up to 3 outfits. Included in the final deliverable package: 25 edited photos delivered in a portfolio package!


Estimated Value: $325

Andee's Clemson Crewneck, 2 $5 gift cards, and stickers
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a classic Clemson favorite with $10 for Andee's Clemson along with a crewneck and stickers!


Estimated Value: $35

The Fizz Boutique Basket
$45

Starting bid

Refresh your wardrobe with this stylish boutique basket filled with trendy, fun pieces perfect for campus life. A fashionable treat for anyone who loves to stay cute and confident! Includes a Clemson hat and a Clemson orange purse!


Estimated Value: $95

