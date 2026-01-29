2026 Clemson FCA Silent Auction

Enjoy a luxurious getaway right in downtown Clemson! This package includes a complimentary night in a signature room and breakfast for two at Delish Sisters. At the top of the grand central staircase stands The Thomas - a beautiful indoor/outdoor bar offering scenic views of downtown Clemson. Most notably, the hotel has partnered with ClemsonLIFE such that many of the hotel and restaurant's staff are individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Relax, unwind, and experience boutique elegance with a meaningful mission of inclusive employment.



Limitations and blackout dates apply (e.g., gameday weekends). See shepherdhotels.com for details.





Estimated Value: $250



