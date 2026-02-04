Cleon Jones Last Out Community Foundation's Shop of Afrika Town

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Know Thy Self II: This guide to understanding the Mind, Spirit, Consciousness, Personality Traits and your Intelligence is a must have tool. The book can be used for youth and adults to maximize their emotional being, conflict resolution, depression, anxiety or any challengers to your pursuit of happiness in life. There is 10,000 years of knowledge within this book compiled from the world's most ancient and civilized cultures.
The African Kings and Queens that resisted the slave trade II: This book goes back to amazing mysteries of how many nations of different cultures United against the slave trade. We also take a journey the American Revolution and the Civil War to enlighten our reader to the continued fight against bondage in America. This is a great book for students and a reference for adults who wish to learn truths they never knew before.
The Afrikatown Scholars and Historians Cultural Tour Guide: Our journey steps beyond the headlines to reveal the story of the 110 West Afrikans forced upon the Clotilde, the last ship carrying Afrikan captives into slavery in 1859 that landed in Mobile, AL. We connect you to the source, exploring the authentic, unfiltered history of Africatown through the lens of primary documents, reference, resources, research and sacred oral traditions.
This is not just a tour and history guide; it's a revelation. Go beyond the shipwreck to discover how West African intellectuals strategically built a nation in the heart of Alabama. Forget the myths; this is the raw, documented story of resilience, agency, and intellectual heritage you will not find in any textbook. This is for use on our tours of Afrikatown and a historical reference.
This baseball comes directly from Cleon Jones signed in his home in Mobile, Alabama. Cleon Jones is a former Major League Baseball outfielder who played for the New York Mets for 12 years. He was born on August 4, 1942, in Plateau, Alabama. He is known for his excellent defensive skills and clutch hitting. Cleon Jones made his professional debut with the Mets in 1963 as a left fielder. During his first two seasons, he played mostly as a backup player but started to become a regular player in 1965, where he played mostly in right field.
In 1969, Cleon Jones had his breakout year, where he had a batting average of .340 and led the Mets to their first World Series championship. He was also the first player in Mets history to reach 100 RBI in a season. During the World Series, Jones caught the final out, which secured the team's victory. After his impressive performance, he was awarded the Babe Ruth Award for being the MVP of the series. Jones continued to play for the Mets until 1976 when he was traded to the Chicago White Sox. He retired from baseball after the 1976 season.
Cleon Jones had a successful career in baseball, collecting 1,298 hits and 93 home runs in his 12-year career. He was known for his ability to get on base and score runs, scoring 524 runs throughout his career. He was also a two-time National League All-Star and won the Gold Glove Award in 1970 for his outstanding defensive skills. Cleon Jones was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 1991, alongside other legendary Mets players such as Tom Seaver and Gil Hodges.
The Tale of the Terrapin: by Cudjo Lewis adapted by The Afrika Town Scholars, Historians and Storyteller's. Cudjo Lewis was forced aboard the slave ship Clotilde with 109 other Souls that landed illegally on US shores in 1859 on Mobile Bay on the Alabama Gulf Coast. It was the last slave ship in American history. Their West African Yoruba culture has a system of parables for life lessons that go back 8,000 years.
Send you memorabilia to be signed by Cleon and sent back to you. You will be donating to the Cleon Jones Last Out Foundation with your purchase.
KnowThySelf: This book was written for individual or family reading in order to properly navigate each person to a life of success, purpose and knowledge of self. Parents can read and discuss this book with their children as they grow and mature. One can also read this book as a personal textbook in order to learn the core of who they are.
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