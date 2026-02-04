Cleon Jones Last Out Community Foundation's Shop of Afrika Town

This baseball comes directly from Cleon Jones signed in his home in Mobile, Alabama. Cleon Jones is a former Major League Baseball outfielder who played for the New York Mets for 12 years. He was born on August 4, 1942, in Plateau, Alabama. He is known for his excellent defensive skills and clutch hitting. Cleon Jones made his professional debut with the Mets in 1963 as a left fielder. During his first two seasons, he played mostly as a backup player but started to become a regular player in 1965, where he played mostly in right field.

In 1969, Cleon Jones had his breakout year, where he had a batting average of .340 and led the Mets to their first World Series championship. He was also the first player in Mets history to reach 100 RBI in a season. During the World Series, Jones caught the final out, which secured the team's victory. After his impressive performance, he was awarded the Babe Ruth Award for being the MVP of the series. Jones continued to play for the Mets until 1976 when he was traded to the Chicago White Sox. He retired from baseball after the 1976 season.

Cleon Jones had a successful career in baseball, collecting 1,298 hits and 93 home runs in his 12-year career. He was known for his ability to get on base and score runs, scoring 524 runs throughout his career. He was also a two-time National League All-Star and won the Gold Glove Award in 1970 for his outstanding defensive skills. Cleon Jones was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 1991, alongside other legendary Mets players such as Tom Seaver and Gil Hodges.