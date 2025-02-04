The Underdog Circle: Monthly heroes for the ones no one else chose.

The paw print $10 Renews monthly You are prevention.

Your monthly gift helps cover: • Vaccines • Dewormer • Microchips • Basic intake supplies

This is where rescue begins. Small, steady, powerful.

Your support helps fund: • Spay and neuter surgeries • Emergency vet exams • Parasite treatment • Puppy vaccine series

You are actively preventing the next litter from ever entering the system.

Your gift supports: • Emergency medical procedures • Surgical sedation • Training sessions for complex cases • Dogs like Nesta who need more than basic care

This tier funds second chances.

Your support helps cover: • Full medical cases • Major surgery funding • Intensive professional training • Senior dog sponsorship • Long term rehabilitation

You are building Cleo’s Legacy in real time.

Covers: • Full spay and neuter surgeries • Emergency procedures • Training sponsorship • High need medical cases

Guardians step in when the outcome is uncertain.

Covers: • Full medical cases • Multiple spay and neuter surgeries • Training for complex dogs • Senior dog program support • Emergency reserve funding

Legacy Partners do not just support rescue. They sustain it.

