The Underdog Circle: Monthly heroes for the ones no one else chose.

The paw print
$10

Renews monthly

You are prevention.


Your monthly gift helps cover:

• Vaccines

• Dewormer

• Microchips

• Basic intake supplies


This is where rescue begins. Small, steady, powerful.


The Lifeline
$20

Renews monthly

You are protection.


Your support helps fund:

• Spay and neuter surgeries

• Emergency vet exams

• Parasite treatment

• Puppy vaccine series


You are actively preventing the next litter from ever entering the system.


The Comeback
$50

Renews monthly

You are transformation.


Your gift supports:

• Emergency medical procedures

• Surgical sedation

• Training sessions for complex cases

• Dogs like Nesta who need more than basic care


This tier funds second chances.


The Legacy Builder
$100

Renews monthly

You are stability.


Your support helps cover:

• Full medical cases

• Major surgery funding

• Intensive professional training

• Senior dog sponsorship

• Long term rehabilitation


You are building Cleo’s Legacy in real time.


The Guardian
$250

Renews monthly

You stabilize rescue at scale.


Covers:

• Full spay and neuter surgeries

• Emergency procedures

• Training sponsorship

• High need medical cases


Guardians step in when the outcome is uncertain.


The Legacy Partner
$500

Renews monthly

You are funding the infrastructure of rescue.


Covers:

• Full medical cases

• Multiple spay and neuter surgeries

• Training for complex dogs

• Senior dog program support

• Emergency reserve funding


Legacy Partners do not just support rescue.

They sustain it.


