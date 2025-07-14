eventClosed

Cleo’s Legacy July Silent Auction

What's Kickin' You Want Some Chicken?
What’s Kickin’ You Want Some Chicken?
$25

Items included (Canes style): Cooler Chapstick Keychain 2 Magnets 2 Free lemonade coupons Free kids combo coupon Note pad 2 Pens Koozie XL T-Shirt Dog stuffed animal This basket was generously donated by the Raising Canes in Highland Heights, KY
Bounce-a-palooza
Bounce-a-palooza
$50

Get $100 off your next order from Bounce Party Connection! Great for birthdays, bbq’s, and holiday picnics!
In Full Bloom
In Full Bloom
$30

Items Included: Plant embroidery project Garden mug 2 pollinator kits Certificate for 2 hours of garden maintenance by Ali (Cleo’s Legacy volunteer and former landscaper) Maintenance work can include but is not limited to: Weeding Pruning Planting Mulching *You must supply the plants and mulch * mowing is not included

