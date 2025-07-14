Cleo’s Legacy July Silent Auction

Items included (Canes style):
Cooler
Chapstick
Keychain
2 Magnets
2 Free lemonade coupons
Free kids combo coupon
Note pad
2 Pens
Koozie
XL T-Shirt
Dog stuffed animal
This basket was generously donated by the Raising Canes in Highland Heights, KY
Bounce-a-palooza
$50
Get $100 off your next order from Bounce Party Connection! Great for birthdays, bbq’s, and holiday picnics!
In Full Bloom
$30
Items Included:
Plant embroidery project
Garden mug
2 pollinator kits
Certificate for 2 hours of garden maintenance by Ali (Cleo’s Legacy volunteer and former landscaper)
Maintenance work can include but is not limited to:
Weeding
Pruning
Planting
Mulching
*You must supply the plants and mulch
* mowing is not included
