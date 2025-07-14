Cleo’s Legacy July Silent Auction

Items Included: Plant embroidery project Garden mug 2 pollinator kits Certificate for 2 hours of garden maintenance by Ali (Cleo’s Legacy volunteer and former landscaper) Maintenance work can include but is not limited to: Weeding Pruning Planting Mulching *You must supply the plants and mulch * mowing is not included

Items Included: Plant embroidery project Garden mug 2 pollinator kits Certificate for 2 hours of garden maintenance by Ali (Cleo’s Legacy volunteer and former landscaper) Maintenance work can include but is not limited to: Weeding Pruning Planting Mulching *You must supply the plants and mulch * mowing is not included

seeMoreDetailsMobile