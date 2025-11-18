Clermont Chorale

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Clermont Chorale

About this event

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Clermont Chorale Valentine's Day MadriGala, featuring Chromatix. Reservation due date extended to FEBRUARY 9, 2026

541 Main Street

Milford, OH 45150, USA

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$

Individual Seats
$85

Enjoy the full program with a 7-course meal and access to all interactive participation activities. Tickets are tax-deductible, minus the cost of the meal, as is consistent with current tax law.

Full Table, seats 8
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

In addition to the 7-course meal and participating in the interactive activities, those who choose to acquire a full table will also receive preferred/reserved seating, table and venue signage, and acknowledgement of your presence in the event program as well as by the King & Queen during the evening, Tickets are tax-deductible, minus the cost of the meal, as is consistent with current tax law.

Buy a Title
$15

In a courtly fashion, attendees will be announced as they enter the Grande Hall. If you would like to be introduced with a Title, you may purchase one (Lord or Lady) with your reservation. Select the number of titles (if you are a couple, select 2). Higher ranks will be available at the event for a bit more coin.

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