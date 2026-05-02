Cleveland Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes round of golf, cart, snack at the turn, and lunch
Includes round of golf, cart, snack at the turn, and lunch for four golfers.
Join us for a day of fellowship and lunch.
Have your name or company name sponsor a hole.
Have your company name displayed prominently during the duration of the golf tournament and lunch.
Have your company name prominently displayed during the tournament and participate with your own foursome that includes golf, cart. snack at the turn and lunch for four.
$
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