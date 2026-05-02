Cleveland Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation

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Cleveland Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation

About this event

Cleveland Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation Golf Outing

39000 Signature Dr

Solon, OH 44139, USA

Single Golfer
$150

Includes round of golf, cart, snack at the turn, and lunch

Foursome Golf Team
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes round of golf, cart, snack at the turn, and lunch for four golfers.

Nongolfer
$50

Join us for a day of fellowship and lunch.

Golf Hole Sponsor
$100

Have your name or company name sponsor a hole.

Tournament Sponsor
$1,000

Have your company name displayed prominently during the duration of the golf tournament and lunch.

Tournament Sponsor with Foursome
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Have your company name prominently displayed during the tournament and participate with your own foursome that includes golf, cart. snack at the turn and lunch for four.

Add a donation for Cleveland Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation

$

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