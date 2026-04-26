Hosted by

Cleveland Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Cleveland Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

20713 N Vine Ave, Euclid, OH 44119, USA

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey item
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$50

Starting bid

From the world-renowned Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky. The bourbon that carries its name. You will enjoy Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Whiskey either sipping or in your favorite cocktail. This is the bourbon that started the popularity of bourbon.

Weller Special Reserve Bourbon item
Weller Special Reserve Bourbon
$75

Starting bid

This bourbon is part of the Buffalo Trace family of bourbons and is called "the original wheated bourbon". It has a smooth taste that is just right for sipping given its sweet, gentle profile with notes of vanilla, caramel, and honey.

1792 Full Proof Bourbon Whiskey item
1792 Full Proof Bourbon Whiskey
$75

Starting bid

This is a premium bourbon whiskey at 125 proof. It is perfect for relaxing while smoking a cigar. It has an oaky taste with notes of vanilla, caramel, and fruits. While it is not part of the Buffalo Trace brands, it is made by a sister company.

Watershed Barrel Strength Bourbon Batch #001 item
Watershed Barrel Strength Bourbon Batch #001
$100

Starting bid

If you are a bourbon collector or aficionado then this is a "must have" bourbon. This is the first release from Watershed Distilleries in Columbus, Ohio released in September 2020. This first batch tops at 119.3 proof and sold out very quickly. It was aged in apple brandy barrells and is known for its oak and fruity notes.

Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rare Gold Rum item
Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rare Gold Rum
$50

Starting bid

This rum comes straight from the Bacardi distillery while on a visit to San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was barreled in 2011 and can be sipped or used to make those authentic Caribbean cocktails. To help you make those cocktails to remind you of the sun and the sandy beaches, a Kappa Alpha Psi Cleveland Alumni cocktail shaker is provided.

Hennessy Pure White Cognac item
Hennessy Pure White Cognac
$100

Starting bid

This popular but hard to find cognac has always been a favorite given its smooth, light, and fruity taste. Perfect for relaxing and sipping.

Rayon Cognac XO item
Rayon Cognac XO
$150

Starting bid

Rayon Cognac XO is a French made cognac by the renowned Godet family and imported to the United States by our own, Brother Ray Lowe. It is considered a premium cognac. If you have never tasted the rich taste of Rayon Cognac XO, you are missing a treat.

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