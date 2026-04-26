Cleveland Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation's Silent Auction

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From the world-renowned Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky. The bourbon that carries its name. You will enjoy Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Whiskey either sipping or in your favorite cocktail. This is the bourbon that started the popularity of bourbon.
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This bourbon is part of the Buffalo Trace family of bourbons and is called "the original wheated bourbon". It has a smooth taste that is just right for sipping given its sweet, gentle profile with notes of vanilla, caramel, and honey.
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This is a premium bourbon whiskey at 125 proof. It is perfect for relaxing while smoking a cigar. It has an oaky taste with notes of vanilla, caramel, and fruits. While it is not part of the Buffalo Trace brands, it is made by a sister company.
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If you are a bourbon collector or aficionado then this is a "must have" bourbon. This is the first release from Watershed Distilleries in Columbus, Ohio released in September 2020. This first batch tops at 119.3 proof and sold out very quickly. It was aged in apple brandy barrells and is known for its oak and fruity notes.
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This rum comes straight from the Bacardi distillery while on a visit to San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was barreled in 2011 and can be sipped or used to make those authentic Caribbean cocktails. To help you make those cocktails to remind you of the sun and the sandy beaches, a Kappa Alpha Psi Cleveland Alumni cocktail shaker is provided.
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This popular but hard to find cognac has always been a favorite given its smooth, light, and fruity taste. Perfect for relaxing and sipping.
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Rayon Cognac XO is a French made cognac by the renowned Godet family and imported to the United States by our own, Brother Ray Lowe. It is considered a premium cognac. If you have never tasted the rich taste of Rayon Cognac XO, you are missing a treat.
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