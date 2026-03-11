Cleveland (Athens) CGA Chapter Challenge - Shootout at Ridgewood - April 15, 2026

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About this event
Please use this ticket if you are registering as a Single and we will pair you with another golfer.
Please enter all your contact info so we can contact you in case of weather cancellation.
Sorry but registration for this event is already full (Everybody loves FREE golf! :) Feel free to sign up on our waitlist and if we have any cancellations for this event we'll let you know and/or notify you of our next event. Thank you for your interest in Challenge Golf!
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