Challenge Golf Association

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Challenge Golf Association

About this event

Cleveland CGA Chapter Challenge - Shootout at Flagstone - April 30, 2026

4179 Benton Pike NE

Cleveland, TN 37323, USA

2-SOME
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please enter all your contact info so we can contact you in case of weather cancellation.

SINGLE
Free

Use this if you are registering as a Single and we will pair you with a partner.

Waitlist
Free

Sorry but registration for this event is already full (Everybody loves FREE golf! :) Feel free to sign up on our waitlist and if we have any cancellations for this event we'll let you know and/or notify you of our next event. Thank you for your interest in Challenge Golf!

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