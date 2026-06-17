Cleveland Community Back to School Vendor

For nonprofit organizations providing services, resources, advocacy, education, or support to individuals and families.

This vendor category is ideal for community-based organizations seeking to connect with local families, share information about programs and services, recruit volunteers, and build partnerships within the community.

Examples include:

Family support organizations

Health and wellness nonprofits

Mentoring programs

Housing assistance organizations

Community outreach programs





Vendor Participation Policy: A.S.S.I.S.T. strives to create a family-friendly, resource-focused event. Organizations, businesses, and community partners that align with the event's mission of supporting students and families are welcome to participate. A.S.S.I.S.T. reserves the right to deny participation to vendors whose products, services, or activities are not aligned with the purpose of the event. If participation is denied by A.S.S.I.S.T., any vendor fee paid will be refunded in full.