A blue backpack with school supplies sits in the foreground, while the background features a flyer for a back-to-school community event.
Assist Non Profit Organization

Hosted by

Assist Non Profit Organization

About this event

Cleveland Community Back to School Vendor

15401 Miles Ave

Cleveland, OH 44128, USA

Nonprofit
$25

For nonprofit organizations providing services, resources, advocacy, education, or support to individuals and families.

This vendor category is ideal for community-based organizations seeking to connect with local families, share information about programs and services, recruit volunteers, and build partnerships within the community.

Examples include:

  • Family support organizations
  • Health and wellness nonprofits
  • Mentoring programs
  • Housing assistance organizations
  • Community outreach programs


Vendor Participation Policy: A.S.S.I.S.T. strives to create a family-friendly, resource-focused event. Organizations, businesses, and community partners that align with the event's mission of supporting students and families are welcome to participate. A.S.S.I.S.T. reserves the right to deny participation to vendors whose products, services, or activities are not aligned with the purpose of the event. If participation is denied by A.S.S.I.S.T., any vendor fee paid will be refunded in full.

Schools/ Educational Program
$50

For schools, educational institutions, tutoring programs, colleges, trade schools, and youth educational organizations.

This vendor category allows educational partners to connect with students and families, provide information about academic opportunities, enrollment, support services, scholarships, tutoring, and educational programs.

Examples include:

  • Public and charter schools
  • Private schools
  • Colleges and universities
  • Trade and vocational programs
  • GED and adult education programs
  • Tutoring and enrichment programs

Vendor Participation Policy: A.S.S.I.S.T. strives to create a family-friendly, resource-focused event. Organizations, businesses, and community partners that align with the event's mission of supporting students and families are welcome to participate. A.S.S.I.S.T. reserves the right to deny participation to vendors whose products, services, or activities are not aligned with the purpose of the event. If participation is denied by A.S.S.I.S.T., any vendor fee paid will be refunded in full.

Small Business
$75

For locally owned businesses seeking to promote products, services, or resources to the community.

This vendor category is designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses interested in building brand awareness, networking with local families, and supporting a community-centered event.

Examples include:

  • Insurance agencies
  • Real estate professionals
  • Beauty and wellness businesses
  • Retail businesses
  • Financial services
  • Professional service providers

Vendor Participation Policy: A.S.S.I.S.T. strives to create a family-friendly, resource-focused event. Organizations, businesses, and community partners that align with the event's mission of supporting students and families are welcome to participate. A.S.S.I.S.T. reserves the right to deny participation to vendors whose products, services, or activities are not aligned with the purpose of the event. If participation is denied by A.S.S.I.S.T., any vendor fee paid will be refunded in full.

Corporate
$150

For corporations, large businesses, and organizations seeking community engagement and brand visibility.

Corporate vendors have the opportunity to connect with families, demonstrate community involvement, share information about services and opportunities, and support local students through community partnerships.

Examples include:

  • Banks and financial institutions
  • Healthcare systems
  • Utility companies
  • Regional employers
  • National retailers
  • Corporate community outreach teams

Vendor Participation Policy: A.S.S.I.S.T. strives to create a family-friendly, resource-focused event. Organizations, businesses, and community partners that align with the event's mission of supporting students and families are welcome to participate. A.S.S.I.S.T. reserves the right to deny participation to vendors whose products, services, or activities are not aligned with the purpose of the event. If participation is denied by A.S.S.I.S.T., any vendor fee paid will be refunded in full.

Partner Vendors
Free

This option is for an organization partnered with A.S.S.I.S.T.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!