Cleveland Community Back to School Vendor

About this event
For nonprofit organizations providing services, resources, advocacy, education, or support to individuals and families.
This vendor category is ideal for community-based organizations seeking to connect with local families, share information about programs and services, recruit volunteers, and build partnerships within the community.
Examples include:
Vendor Participation Policy: A.S.S.I.S.T. strives to create a family-friendly, resource-focused event. Organizations, businesses, and community partners that align with the event's mission of supporting students and families are welcome to participate. A.S.S.I.S.T. reserves the right to deny participation to vendors whose products, services, or activities are not aligned with the purpose of the event. If participation is denied by A.S.S.I.S.T., any vendor fee paid will be refunded in full.
For schools, educational institutions, tutoring programs, colleges, trade schools, and youth educational organizations.
This vendor category allows educational partners to connect with students and families, provide information about academic opportunities, enrollment, support services, scholarships, tutoring, and educational programs.
Examples include:
Vendor Participation Policy: A.S.S.I.S.T. strives to create a family-friendly, resource-focused event. Organizations, businesses, and community partners that align with the event's mission of supporting students and families are welcome to participate. A.S.S.I.S.T. reserves the right to deny participation to vendors whose products, services, or activities are not aligned with the purpose of the event. If participation is denied by A.S.S.I.S.T., any vendor fee paid will be refunded in full.
For locally owned businesses seeking to promote products, services, or resources to the community.
This vendor category is designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses interested in building brand awareness, networking with local families, and supporting a community-centered event.
Examples include:
Vendor Participation Policy: A.S.S.I.S.T. strives to create a family-friendly, resource-focused event. Organizations, businesses, and community partners that align with the event's mission of supporting students and families are welcome to participate. A.S.S.I.S.T. reserves the right to deny participation to vendors whose products, services, or activities are not aligned with the purpose of the event. If participation is denied by A.S.S.I.S.T., any vendor fee paid will be refunded in full.
For corporations, large businesses, and organizations seeking community engagement and brand visibility.
Corporate vendors have the opportunity to connect with families, demonstrate community involvement, share information about services and opportunities, and support local students through community partnerships.
Examples include:
Vendor Participation Policy: A.S.S.I.S.T. strives to create a family-friendly, resource-focused event. Organizations, businesses, and community partners that align with the event's mission of supporting students and families are welcome to participate. A.S.S.I.S.T. reserves the right to deny participation to vendors whose products, services, or activities are not aligned with the purpose of the event. If participation is denied by A.S.S.I.S.T., any vendor fee paid will be refunded in full.
This option is for an organization partnered with A.S.S.I.S.T.
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