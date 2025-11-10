Barrels for Hope

This year’s Bourbon Raffle brings together an impressive mix of true collector heavyweights and crowd-favorite gems. From the coveted Pappy Van Winkle 10- and 12-year duo to powerhouses like George T. Stagg and Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend, the prizes span some of the most sought-after bottles in the country. The lineup rounds out with standout single barrels, limited editions, and well-loved staples — Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, Weller Antique 107, Remus Gatsby, Woodford Double Double Oaked, Calumet 16, and more. It’s a collection that appeals to serious enthusiasts and casual bourbon fans alike, all wrapped into ten chances to win something extraordinary.