Cleveland PEARLS 5-Year Celebration and Fundraiser!

For our friends who just want to network and chill. It includes admission to the event and access to all the networking areas.
The Razzle Dazzle (Individual Ticket)
$50
For our friends who are looking to add a little spice to the evening. Enjoy complimentary hor d'oeuvres and our signature beverage provided by our friends at Urbane Vodka!
Flourishing Sponsor
$250
Become a Flourishing Sponsor and receive exclusive benefits, including two complimentary tickets, prominent placement in our sponsor showcase, and media recognition!
Empowered Sponosr
$500
Become an Empowered Sponsor and receive benefits that include three complimentary tickets to our event, one complimentary drink voucher per attendee, a feature in our sponsor showcase, and media recognition!
Exceptional Sponsor
$1,000
Become an Empowered Sponsor and receive benefits that include four complimentary tickets to our event, one complimentary drink voucher per attendee, a feature in our sponsor showcase, and media recognition and a customized "Thank You" plaque on behalf of PEARLS!
