Positively Empowering and Restoring Ladies Self-Esteem, Inc.

Hosted by

Positively Empowering and Restoring Ladies Self-Esteem, Inc.

About this event

Cleveland PEARLS 5-Year Celebration and Fundraiser!

616 E 185th St

Cleveland, OH 44119, USA

Just Kickin' (Individual Ticket)
$35
For our friends who just want to network and chill. It includes admission to the event and access to all the networking areas.
The Razzle Dazzle (Individual Ticket)
$50
For our friends who are looking to add a little spice to the evening. Enjoy complimentary hor d'oeuvres and our signature beverage provided by our friends at Urbane Vodka!
Flourishing Sponsor
$250
Become a Flourishing Sponsor and receive exclusive benefits, including two complimentary tickets, prominent placement in our sponsor showcase, and media recognition!
Empowered Sponosr
$500
Become an Empowered Sponsor and receive benefits that include three complimentary tickets to our event, one complimentary drink voucher per attendee, a feature in our sponsor showcase, and media recognition!
Exceptional Sponsor
$1,000
Become an Empowered Sponsor and receive benefits that include four complimentary tickets to our event, one complimentary drink voucher per attendee, a feature in our sponsor showcase, and media recognition and a customized "Thank You" plaque on behalf of PEARLS!
Add a donation for Positively Empowering and Restoring Ladies Self-Esteem, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!