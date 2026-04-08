Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association's Online Store

About this shop
In honor of our nation’s 250th birthday the CPPA is offering our members (past & present) the opportunity to purchase this personalized commemorative badge.
The badge is not approved for on duty use and is a collectors item. Members who wish to purchase must pre-order.
Once sales close on 06/06/2026, the large order will be placed. With processing being about 4-6 weeks.
YOUR LAW ENFORCEMENT STATUS WILL BE VERIFIED PRIOR TO THE BADGE BEING MADE.
IF YOU ARE NOT CURRENT OR RETIRED CLEVELAND POLICE (CPPA/FOP) A REFUND WILL BE ISSUED!
100% Cotton Gildan Shirt in White
Flat Rate Item Shipping
If Shipping is not selected, we will assume you are picking your items up at the Hall
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!