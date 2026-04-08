Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association

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Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association

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Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association's Online Store

250th Anniversary Badge item
250th Anniversary Badge
$65
Available until Jun 6

In honor of our nation’s 250th birthday the CPPA is offering our members (past & present) the opportunity to purchase this personalized commemorative badge.


The badge is not approved for on duty use and is a collectors item. Members who wish to purchase must pre-order.


Once sales close on 06/06/2026, the large order will be placed. With processing being about 4-6 weeks.


YOUR LAW ENFORCEMENT STATUS WILL BE VERIFIED PRIOR TO THE BADGE BEING MADE.


IF YOU ARE NOT CURRENT OR RETIRED CLEVELAND POLICE (CPPA/FOP) A REFUND WILL BE ISSUED!

2026 CPPA Dyngus Day T-Shirts item
2026 CPPA Dyngus Day T-Shirts item
2026 CPPA Dyngus Day T-Shirts item
2026 CPPA Dyngus Day T-Shirts
$15

100% Cotton Gildan Shirt in White

Shipping item
Shipping
$10

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