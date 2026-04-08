Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association's Online Store

In honor of our nation’s 250th birthday the CPPA is offering our members (past & present) the opportunity to purchase this personalized commemorative badge.





The badge is not approved for on duty use and is a collectors item. Members who wish to purchase must pre-order.





Once sales close on 06/06/2026, the large order will be placed. With processing being about 4-6 weeks.





YOUR LAW ENFORCEMENT STATUS WILL BE VERIFIED PRIOR TO THE BADGE BEING MADE.



