Cleveland Youth GAA 2026 Registration

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About the memberships
Valid until June 10, 2027
Please register each child playing. For families of 4 or more, the cost is $120. The way the registration works, we need individual signups and can then send you a discount. Thanks for understanding.
PLAYERS 16 & UP who are planning to play with the adults MUST register with the youth program!
^ At check-out you can reduce your contribution to the registration platform as you see appropriate (even $0).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!