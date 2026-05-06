Cleveland Saint Pat's/Saint Jarlath's GF

Offered by

Cleveland Saint Pat's/Saint Jarlath's GF

About the memberships

Cleveland Youth GAA 2026 Registration

Single Player
$35

Valid until June 10, 2027

Please register each child playing. For families of 4 or more, the cost is $120. The way the registration works, we need individual signups and can then send you a discount. Thanks for understanding.

PLAYERS 16 & UP who are planning to play with the adults MUST register with the youth program!


^ At check-out you can reduce your contribution to the registration platform as you see appropriate (even $0).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!