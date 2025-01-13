CLHS BAND BOOSTERS

Offered by

CLHS BAND BOOSTERS

About this shop

CLHS BAND BOOSTERS Shop

Blanket item
Blanket
$30

Show you Panther Spirit with our Super Warm and Cozy Blanket. It measures 60'x70" and makes a great gift any time of the year.

Beach Towel item
Beach Towel
$20

This is the perfect Towel to show your spirit at any school function. Makes a great gift for your swimmer, wrestler, football, soccer or baseball/soft ball player. Towel measures 30"x60"

Hoodie 2025 Size Large item
Hoodie 2025 Size Large
$30

Show off your Spirit and support for your 2025 CLHS Marching Band. Lets fill the stands with our show shirts to support the "Hardest Working Band In The Land"

2025 2Xl Show Shirt item
2025 2Xl Show Shirt
$25

Show off your Spirit and support for your 2025 CLHS Marching Band. Lets fill the stands with our show shirts to support the "Hardest Working Band In The Land"

Add a donation for CLHS BAND BOOSTERS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!