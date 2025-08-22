CLHS Senior Serve Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thanks to the Senior Lake Baseball Boys, we have this amazing basket with gift cards to all your favorite restaurants.
$100 - Salt Grass
$100 - Angelo's
$100 - Pappas
$75 - El Dorado's
$50 - BJs
$50 - MOD
$25 - Starbucks
$25 - Chick-Fil-A
Plus, some sunflower seeds, peanuts, popcorn, and Big League Chew!
Value: $550
Donated by: Clear Lake HS Baseball Seniors
Amazing Apollo XIII basket! Apollo 13 Move DVD, Crew Patch, 82 Fascinating Facts for kids, Failure is not an Option medallion, Crew Patch Lapel Pin, Saturn V Rocket Socks, Apollo 13 Glass, "Houston, We have a Problem" keychain, Coffee Mug, and some stickers!
Value is $65
Donated by Tom and Brenda Sanzone
Thanks to the Clear Lake HS Flairs, we have this amazing item!
On Friday, Oct 17, one lucky CCISD student will be able to join the Flairs at the Lake Varsity Game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. They will pregame with the flairs, sit with the flairs during the 1st quarter, and will receive PomPoms and a snack!
Here's your chance to grab an authentic CLHS Varsity Basketball Game Jersey!
Donated by: CLHS Boys Basketball
Here's your chance to grab an authentic CLHS Varsity Baseball Game Jersey!
Donated by: CLHS Boys Baseball
Prize for a Future Lake Basketball Player to be a Team Manager for a home game!
Student must be in CCISD.
Priceless
Prize for a Future CLHS Cheerleader to cheer for a quarter on Thursday, Nov 6 vs Clear Falls!
Student must be in CCISD.
Priceless
Prize for a Future Football Falcon to be the Ball boy for the Varsity Football Team!
Student must be in CCISD.
Priceless
Kendra Scott Sierra Star Gold Crystal Strand Necklace
Value $85
Must be 21 to bid and win!
Our "Call me Old Fashioned" basket comes with 2 cocktail glasses, 2 ice ball molds, Whistlepig 6 Piggyback Rye, decorative napkins, towel, wild cherries in syrup, maple syrup, stainless steel cocktail sticks.
Value: $175
Donated by: Lake Basketball Senior Families
What an opportunity! Throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a CLHS Varsity Falcon Baseball Game!
Calling all future Falcon Band Members! Come hang with some of the best musicians in the area at a Varsity Football Game!
Basket Includes: AirPods, JBL Bluetooth Speaker, 4-Pack Red Bull, Nerds, Dot’s Pretzels, Beef Jerky,
Popcorn, Cinnnamon Pumpkin Candle, Blanket
Cloud Socks, Ghirardelli Caramels, KitKat Bars (6), and a Owala 32 Ounce Bottle.
Donated by: Clear Lake Forest Women's Club
Value: $250
Basket includes a Autographed Copy of Apollo XIII Lunar Module Pilot Fred Haise's Autobiography "Never Panic Early."
Value: Priceless
Happy Haunting! Basket includes: Table Decoration, Ghost Candle Holder, Pumpkin Candle Holder, and Tea Light Candles.
Value: $75
Fall Fun! Basket includes big 32" Wreath, three 20 oz Fall Yankee Candles, and a Rectangular Basket.
Value: $120
Pretty In Pink! Basket includes Rosewater Bath Gel, Rosewater Body Lotion, Rosewater Body Mist, Rosewater Bath Soap (2), and a Rose-Scented Candle.
Value: $80
Outback Steakhouse! Basket includes Two Hand Towels, One padded towel/drying rack, Two Maple Scented Candles, Plastic Alligators and Sharks, and a $50 Gift Certificate to the Bay Area Outback!
Value: $65
Donated by: Outback Steakhouse
UH Clear Lake Bayou Theatre Tickets! Basket includes two tickets to a performance during the 2025-26 Season.
Value: $80
Texas Pride! Basket includes Flag Jigsaw Puzzle, Pralines, Tic-Tac-Toe Game, Southern Pecan Pretzels, Texas Trash, Praline Pecans, Glass Nightlight, Vanilla Candle, Cherry Sours, Air Freshener, Jar Opener, Cookie Cutter, Word Search, and Treat Mold.
Value: $135
Donated by Tom and Brenda Sanzone
Space Cowboys! This basket includes four tickets to a 2026 Sugar Land Space Cowboys baseball game.
Value: $100
Wine Tasting! Must be 21 to bid. Basket includes a wine tasting for up to 20 people.
Value: $600
Donated by: Total Wines
This Texas Flag was provided by State Senator Mayes Middleton and was flown above the Texas Capital on the our Seniors' last First Day of School - August 13, 2025.
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Senator Mayes Middleton
This basket includes two premium tickets to the Houston Grand Opera!
Value: $500
Basket includes a certificate for two tickets to see a play at Stages Houston!
Value: $178
The Beaver! This basket includes a soft cooler, two fiesta party cups w/lids, blanket, playing cards, beach towel, frisbee, beaver nuggets, sea salt popcorn, and a $25 Gift Card!
Value: $125
Donated by: Alonzo Family
Enjoy Brunch and Pickleball for 4 at Chicken N Pickle!
Value: $200
Donated By: Chicken N Pickle Webster
Enjoy Pickleball for 4 at Chicken N Pickle (includes 2 appetizers)!
Value: $90
Donated By: Chicken N Pickle Webster
Bluebonnet Basket contains ceramic dish, Christmas ornament, cup towel, bar soap, hand lotion, hand soap, candle, grocery bag, potholders, skillet handle holder, bluebonnet seeds, painting, and note cards!
Value: $108
Donated by: Brenda Sanzone
Round of Golf for 4 at Bay Oaks Country Club.
Value: $488
Donated By: Skowron Family
Go have yourself at day at the Kemah Boardwalk! Package includes 4 tickets to the Stingray Reef, 4 tickets on the Boardwalk Beast, 2 appetizers, and 4 All-Day Ride Passes.
Gift Card to the always delicious Tommy's Restaurant and Oyster Bar!
Value: $100
This coupon is good toward tickets at The Grand 1894 Opera House on Galveston Island.
Value: $100
This lot includes three $25 Gift Cards to Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant!
Value: $75
Gift Certificate for the World Famous Frenchie's Italian Cuisine!
Value: $50
Two tickets to the CLHS Winter Formal event scheduled for December 19, 2025. Tickets are good for either Junior or Senior Students at CLHS.
Value: $100
Bid on 4 tickets to see Chicago performed by the talented students in the CLHS Theatre Department!
Jimmy Changes Gift Card.
Value: $50
Snap Fitness! Three Month Membership and 1-Hour of Personal Training!
Value: $385
Snap Fitness! Three Month Membership and 1-Hour of Personal Training!
Value: $385
Four tickets to the Lone Star Flight Museum.
Value: $72
$50 Whiskey Cake Gift Card
$30 Abe's Cajun Market Gift Card
$25 Water Oak Cafe and Bakery Gift Card
Basket includes: Lava Lip Gloss Lab, Sephora Sparkly Clean kid (lip Balm, eyeshadow, multi-stick, and minis), Rachel Socks and Vanilla Rose Foot Lotion, and Amaryllis Bouquet Hand & Body Wash.
Free Entree Up to $20
Free Dinner for 2 up to $30
Free Dinner for 2 up to $30
$80 Value
Basket includes two Texas Surf Museum T-shirts, Four Passes to the Bryan Museum, and a Franciscan Membership to the Bryan Museum.
Value: $230
Viking Santa, Christmas spatula, Santa Mug, and holiday puppy wrapping paper.
Build Your Own Air-Powered Blaster, Make Your Own Slime, and Himalayan Salt Lamp
Don't want to bid, but want to support Project Graduation through a straight donation? Please visit this link:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-clhs-pg--2026
Any amount is appreciated!
