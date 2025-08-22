eventClosed

CLHS Senior Serve Silent Auction

Restaurants Galore item
Restaurants Galore
$20.26

Thanks to the Senior Lake Baseball Boys, we have this amazing basket with gift cards to all your favorite restaurants.


$100 - Salt Grass

$100 - Angelo's

$100 - Pappas

$75 - El Dorado's

$50 - BJs

$50 - MOD

$25 - Starbucks

$25 - Chick-Fil-A


Plus, some sunflower seeds, peanuts, popcorn, and Big League Chew!


Value: $550

Donated by: Clear Lake HS Baseball Seniors

Apollo XIII Basket item
Apollo XIII Basket item
Apollo XIII Basket
$20.26

Amazing Apollo XIII basket! Apollo 13 Move DVD, Crew Patch, 82 Fascinating Facts for kids, Failure is not an Option medallion, Crew Patch Lapel Pin, Saturn V Rocket Socks, Apollo 13 Glass, "Houston, We have a Problem" keychain, Coffee Mug, and some stickers!


Value is $65

Donated by Tom and Brenda Sanzone

Flair for a Night VIP item
Flair for a Night VIP
$20.26

Thanks to the Clear Lake HS Flairs, we have this amazing item!


On Friday, Oct 17, one lucky CCISD student will be able to join the Flairs at the Lake Varsity Game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. They will pregame with the flairs, sit with the flairs during the 1st quarter, and will receive PomPoms and a snack!


Clear Lake Varsity Basketball Jersey item
Clear Lake Varsity Basketball Jersey item
Clear Lake Varsity Basketball Jersey
$20.26

Here's your chance to grab an authentic CLHS Varsity Basketball Game Jersey!


Donated by: CLHS Boys Basketball

Clear Lake Varsity Baseball Jersey item
Clear Lake Varsity Baseball Jersey item
Clear Lake Varsity Baseball Jersey
$20.26

Here's your chance to grab an authentic CLHS Varsity Baseball Game Jersey!


Donated by: CLHS Boys Baseball

Basketball Team Manager Experience item
Basketball Team Manager Experience
$20.26

Prize for a Future Lake Basketball Player to be a Team Manager for a home game!


Student must be in CCISD.


Priceless

Cheer with CLHS Varsity Cheer Squad! item
Cheer with CLHS Varsity Cheer Squad!
$20.26

Prize for a Future CLHS Cheerleader to cheer for a quarter on Thursday, Nov 6 vs Clear Falls!


Student must be in CCISD.


Priceless

Football Ball-Boy VIP item
Football Ball-Boy VIP item
Football Ball-Boy VIP item
Football Ball-Boy VIP
$20.26

Prize for a Future Football Falcon to be the Ball boy for the Varsity Football Team!


Student must be in CCISD.


Priceless

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$20.26

Kendra Scott Sierra Star Gold Crystal Strand Necklace


Value $85

Call Me Old Fashioned item
Call Me Old Fashioned item
Call Me Old Fashioned
$20.26

Must be 21 to bid and win!


Our "Call me Old Fashioned" basket comes with 2 cocktail glasses, 2 ice ball molds, Whistlepig 6 Piggyback Rye, decorative napkins, towel, wild cherries in syrup, maple syrup, stainless steel cocktail sticks.


Value: $175

Donated by: Lake Basketball Senior Families

Throw out the First Pitch with CLHS Baseball item
Throw out the First Pitch with CLHS Baseball
$20.26

What an opportunity! Throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a CLHS Varsity Falcon Baseball Game!

Hang with the CLHS Band During a Football Game item
Hang with the CLHS Band During a Football Game
$20.26

Calling all future Falcon Band Members! Come hang with some of the best musicians in the area at a Varsity Football Game!

Care Package from Home item
Care Package from Home
$20.26

Basket Includes: AirPods, JBL Bluetooth Speaker, 4-Pack Red Bull, Nerds, Dot’s Pretzels, Beef Jerky,

Popcorn, Cinnnamon Pumpkin Candle, Blanket

Cloud Socks, Ghirardelli Caramels, KitKat Bars (6), and a Owala 32 Ounce Bottle.


Donated by: Clear Lake Forest Women's Club

Value: $250

Astronaut Fred Haise Autographed Book item
Astronaut Fred Haise Autographed Book item
Astronaut Fred Haise Autographed Book item
Astronaut Fred Haise Autographed Book
$20.26

Basket includes a Autographed Copy of Apollo XIII Lunar Module Pilot Fred Haise's Autobiography "Never Panic Early."


Value: Priceless

Happy Haunting item
Happy Haunting item
Happy Haunting item
Happy Haunting
$20.26

Happy Haunting! Basket includes: Table Decoration, Ghost Candle Holder, Pumpkin Candle Holder, and Tea Light Candles.

Value: $75

Fall Fun item
Fall Fun item
Fall Fun item
Fall Fun
$20.26

Fall Fun! Basket includes big 32" Wreath, three 20 oz Fall Yankee Candles, and a Rectangular Basket.


Value: $120

Pretty In Pink item
Pretty In Pink item
Pretty In Pink
$20.26

Pretty In Pink! Basket includes Rosewater Bath Gel, Rosewater Body Lotion, Rosewater Body Mist, Rosewater Bath Soap (2), and a Rose-Scented Candle.


Value: $80

Outback - No Rules, Just Right item
Outback - No Rules, Just Right item
Outback - No Rules, Just Right
$20.26

Outback Steakhouse! Basket includes Two Hand Towels, One padded towel/drying rack, Two Maple Scented Candles, Plastic Alligators and Sharks, and a $50 Gift Certificate to the Bay Area Outback!


Value: $65

Donated by: Outback Steakhouse

Bayou Theatre item
Bayou Theatre
$20.26

UH Clear Lake Bayou Theatre Tickets! Basket includes two tickets to a performance during the 2025-26 Season.


Value: $80

Texas Basket item
Texas Basket item
Texas Basket item
Texas Basket
$20.26

Texas Pride! Basket includes Flag Jigsaw Puzzle, Pralines, Tic-Tac-Toe Game, Southern Pecan Pretzels, Texas Trash, Praline Pecans, Glass Nightlight, Vanilla Candle, Cherry Sours, Air Freshener, Jar Opener, Cookie Cutter, Word Search, and Treat Mold.


Value: $135

Donated by Tom and Brenda Sanzone

Space Cowboys Tickets item
Space Cowboys Tickets
$20.26

Space Cowboys! This basket includes four tickets to a 2026 Sugar Land Space Cowboys baseball game.


Value: $100

Wine Tasting item
Wine Tasting
$20.26

Wine Tasting! Must be 21 to bid. Basket includes a wine tasting for up to 20 people.


Value: $600

Donated by: Total Wines

Texas Flag (Read More!) item
Texas Flag (Read More!) item
Texas Flag (Read More!)
$20.26

This Texas Flag was provided by State Senator Mayes Middleton and was flown above the Texas Capital on the our Seniors' last First Day of School - August 13, 2025.


Value: Priceless

Donated by: Senator Mayes Middleton

Houston Grand Opera item
Houston Grand Opera
$20.26

This basket includes two premium tickets to the Houston Grand Opera!


Value: $500

Houston Stages Tickets item
Houston Stages Tickets
$20.26

Basket includes a certificate for two tickets to see a play at Stages Houston!


Value: $178

Buc-ee's Basket item
Buc-ee's Basket
$20.26

The Beaver! This basket includes a soft cooler, two fiesta party cups w/lids, blanket, playing cards, beach towel, frisbee, beaver nuggets, sea salt popcorn, and a $25 Gift Card!


Value: $125

Donated by: Alonzo Family

Pickleball and Brunch item
Pickleball and Brunch
$20.26

Enjoy Brunch and Pickleball for 4 at Chicken N Pickle!


Value: $200

Donated By: Chicken N Pickle Webster

Pickleball and Appetizers item
Pickleball and Appetizers
$20.26

Enjoy Pickleball for 4 at Chicken N Pickle (includes 2 appetizers)!


Value: $90

Donated By: Chicken N Pickle Webster

Bluebonnet Basket item
Bluebonnet Basket item
Bluebonnet Basket
$20.26

Bluebonnet Basket contains ceramic dish, Christmas ornament, cup towel, bar soap, hand lotion, hand soap, candle, grocery bag, potholders, skillet handle holder, bluebonnet seeds, painting, and note cards!


Value: $108

Donated by: Brenda Sanzone

Golf at Bay Oaks item
Golf at Bay Oaks
$20.26

Round of Golf for 4 at Bay Oaks Country Club.


Value: $488

Donated By: Skowron Family

Kemah Boardwalk #1 item
Kemah Boardwalk #1
$20.26

Go have yourself at day at the Kemah Boardwalk! Package includes 4 tickets to the Stingray Reef, 4 tickets on the Boardwalk Beast, 2 appetizers, and 4 All-Day Ride Passes.

Kemah Boardwalk #2 item
Kemah Boardwalk #2
$20.26

Go have yourself at day at the Kemah Boardwalk! Package includes 4 tickets to the Stingray Reef, 4 tickets on the Boardwalk Beast, 2 appetizers, and 4 All-Day Ride Passes.

Tommy's Gift Card item
Tommy's Gift Card
$20.26

Gift Card to the always delicious Tommy's Restaurant and Oyster Bar!


Value: $100

The Grand Opera House item
The Grand Opera House
$20.26

This coupon is good toward tickets at The Grand 1894 Opera House on Galveston Island.


Value: $100

Maggiano's Gift Cards item
Maggiano's Gift Cards
$20.26

This lot includes three $25 Gift Cards to Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant!


Value: $75

Frenchie's Gift Certificate item
Frenchie's Gift Certificate
$20.26

Gift Certificate for the World Famous Frenchie's Italian Cuisine!


Value: $50

CLHS Winter Formal Tickets item
CLHS Winter Formal Tickets
$20.26

Two tickets to the CLHS Winter Formal event scheduled for December 19, 2025. Tickets are good for either Junior or Senior Students at CLHS.


Value: $100

Chicago Play Tickets item
Chicago Play Tickets
$20.26

Bid on 4 tickets to see Chicago performed by the talented students in the CLHS Theatre Department!

Jimmy Changas Gift Card item
Jimmy Changas Gift Card item
Jimmy Changas Gift Card
$20.26

Jimmy Changes Gift Card.


Value: $50

Snap Fitness Seabrook #1 item
Snap Fitness Seabrook #1 item
Snap Fitness Seabrook #1
$20.26

Snap Fitness! Three Month Membership and 1-Hour of Personal Training!


Value: $385

Snap Fitness Seabrook #2 item
Snap Fitness Seabrook #2 item
Snap Fitness Seabrook #2
$20.26

Snap Fitness! Three Month Membership and 1-Hour of Personal Training!


Value: $385

Tickets to the Lone Star Flight Museum item
Tickets to the Lone Star Flight Museum
$20.26

Four tickets to the Lone Star Flight Museum.


Value: $72

Whisky Cake Gift Card $50 item
Whisky Cake Gift Card $50
$20.26

$50 Whiskey Cake Gift Card

Abe's Cajun Market Gift Card $30 item
Abe's Cajun Market Gift Card $30
$20.26

$30 Abe's Cajun Market Gift Card

Water Oak Cafe and Bakery Gift Card $25 item
Water Oak Cafe and Bakery Gift Card $25
$10

$25 Water Oak Cafe and Bakery Gift Card

Pampered Girl Basket item
Pampered Girl Basket
$10

Basket includes: Lava Lip Gloss Lab, Sephora Sparkly Clean kid (lip Balm, eyeshadow, multi-stick, and minis), Rachel Socks and Vanilla Rose Foot Lotion, and Amaryllis Bouquet Hand & Body Wash.

Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards
$20.26

Free Entree Up to $20

Free Dinner for 2 up to $30

Free Dinner for 2 up to $30

$80 Value

Museum Mania item
Museum Mania
$20.26

Basket includes two Texas Surf Museum T-shirts, Four Passes to the Bryan Museum, and a Franciscan Membership to the Bryan Museum.


Value: $230

Holiday Basket item
Holiday Basket
$15

Viking Santa, Christmas spatula, Santa Mug, and holiday puppy wrapping paper.

Science Rocks item
Science Rocks
$15

Build Your Own Air-Powered Blaster, Make Your Own Slime, and Himalayan Salt Lamp

Generic Donation (Click Link)
$1

Don't want to bid, but want to support Project Graduation through a straight donation? Please visit this link:


https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-clhs-pg--2026


Any amount is appreciated!

