CLIA 2026 Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
Little Falls, NY 13365, USA
Signage on one tee (1 sign)
per Fairway
Single signage on Tee & Two double-sided Fairway signs
Single signage on Tee; Two double-sided Fairway signs; & Two signs at green of one of our themed, competition holes
AT EVENT: Signage at breakfast and lunch & verbal
recognition!Additionally: Placement on social media!
AT EVENT: Table Signage, verbal recognition & Signage on all golf carts
Additionally: Placement on social media, website and all event print materials
$
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