Canadarago Lake Improvement Association Inc

Hosted by

Canadarago Lake Improvement Association Inc

About this event

CLIA 2026 Charity Golf Tournament

MV Golf and Event Center 6069 NY-5

Little Falls, NY 13365, USA

Foursome Registration
$400
Individual Player
$100
Tee Sponsor
$100

Signage on one tee (1 sign)

Fairway Sponsor
$250

per Fairway

Single signage on Tee & Two double-sided Fairway signs

Themed Hole Sponsor
$500

Single signage on Tee; Two double-sided Fairway signs; & Two signs at green of one of our themed, competition holes

Gold
$1,500

AT EVENT: Signage at breakfast and lunch & verbal

recognition!Additionally: Placement on social media!

Platinum
$2,500

AT EVENT: Table Signage, verbal recognition & Signage on all golf carts

Additionally: Placement on social media, website and all event print materials

Add a donation for Canadarago Lake Improvement Association Inc

$

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