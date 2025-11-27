CJPaws Inc.

Hosted by

CJPaws Inc.

About this event

Clicker Training for Cats with Cat Man Dude – Adam Daytz

4699 Central Ave suite 200

St. Petersburg, FL 33713, USA

All 5 Classes for $85
$85

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Individual Class- January 6
$20

Please choose this ticket if you want to attend the first class only, which is on January 6, 2026.

Individual Class- January 13
$20

Please choose this ticket if you want to attend the first class only, which is on January 13, 2026.

Individual Class- January 20
$20

Please choose this ticket if you want to attend the first class only, which is on January 20, 2026.

Individual Class- January 27
$20

Please choose this ticket if you want to attend the first class only, which is on January 27, 2026.

Individual Class- February 3
$20

Please choose this ticket if you want to attend the first class only, which is on February 3, 2026.

Add a donation for CJPaws Inc.

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