Clifton Park Nursery School's Annual Silent Auction 2026

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Uncommon grounds house blend, two Torani syrups, two mugs, coffee mill, milk frother, Nothing Bundt Cakes "Bundlets for a Year"
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Wonder Room Play & Create Kit, Paint sticks, canvas roll, sketch books, colored pencils, rock painting kit
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Pizza Dough Mix, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Salad Dressing, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Pepperoncini, Bread Dip Seasoning Mix, Pizza Olive Oil, Olivewood Pizza Cutter
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Four Tickets to The Wild Center, mountain art, Yankee candle, Eddie Bauer blanket, book
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4 Tickets, 4 Valley Cats hats, Bobblehead, 2026 Calender
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Giving Tree, Rainbow Fish, The Little Engine That Could, We Love the Library; early reading tools & a 25$ gift card to Barnes and Noble
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2 Adults and 2 Kids tickets to Old Sturbridge Village, $100 for Springfield Museums, $50 Regal Wine & Liquor GC
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Glennpeter Jewelers - Wine tasting gift certificate for up to 40 people, venue, and food
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ABC Sports and Fitness 1 Year Membership + Bare Blends/Hot Yoga Spot GC $20
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Shirt, Book, Hot Sauces, Spicy Snacks, $25 Spice Malabar GC
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Dr. P. Wesley Roy, Assistant Professor: Choral Music Education at the Crane School of Music, is offering a 1 hour personal music lesson. (Ages 6+)
P. Wesley Roy worked as a public high and middle school teacher for ten years, where he taught choirs, music theory, private voice lessons, and musical theater. He has served on county and state boards for the Florida Vocal Association and the American Choral Directors Association, and he has performed nationally and internationally with the Festival Singers of Florida. Wesley is a firm advocate for furthering educational opportunities and accessibility for students and teachers with the ultimate goal of using our art for the service of others. His current work involves designing performance practice resources for teachers and studying the effects of social justice music in our ever-changing choral landscape. He has presented at state and national professional conferences on stress management for performing arts teachers, community-building, student leadership, and Baroque performance practice. Wesley completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting at the University of Miami, where he directed the Frost Symphonic Choir, taught conducting and vocal methods, and organized the annual high school honor choir event. He also served as the Assistant Conductor Fellow for the GRAMMY®-nominated professional ensemble, Seraphic Fire. Prior to his work in schools, he received a Master of Music Education in Choral Conducting from Florida State University and a Bachelor of Music in Music Education from Syracuse University.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Landscape acrylic painting
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Blind book and wine pull! Love surprises? You will get a book (mystery/romance/fantasy) and a mystery wine (red/white/rose)
Starting bid
Blind book and wine pull! Love surprises? You will get a book (mystery/romance/fantasy) and a mystery wine (red/white/rose)
Starting bid
Blind book and wine pull! Love surprises? You will get a book (mystery/romance/fantasy) and a mystery wine (red/white/rose)
Starting bid
Get your Holiday photos done at CPNS! This comes with one photo session with/or without Santa and a digital photo.
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Come to the CPNS Fall Festival! This is one Family Pass and 4 Meal vouchers for MK Savory & Sweet food truck.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Offered is a Chevy Chase Autographed Pin Flag "Caddyshack" Framed. The outer frame size is 28 inches x 20 inches. This flag is authenticated by Beckett and includes their Tamper-proof Hologram Sticker.
Includes shipping within the US.
Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open the voucher for a link to send your shipping address. Please allow 14 days from this date for delivery.
Starting bid
Offered is a Taylor Swift Signed/Autographed 16x20 CD Cover with Photo Collage Framed. The outer frame size is 24 inches x 20 inches. The individual photos included in the collage are 3.5x5. This autograph is authenticated by JSA and includes their tamper-proof hologram sticker and certificate of authenticity.
Includes shipping within the US.
Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open the voucher for a link to send your shipping address. Please allow 14 days from this date for delivery.
Starting bid
Bid your way to an unforgettable trip to Sardinia, Italy's luxury destination, where golden beaches, endless activities, and effortless relaxation come together in true Italian style.
This exceptional package is for 2 adults and 2 children (up to 12 years), staying in a premium Prestige Room—offering enhanced comfort, exclusive areas, and priority services throughout your stay.
From sunrise to sunset, everything is designed for enjoyment. Indulge in dining, drinks, and snacks, relax on the beautiful private beach with sunbeds and umbrellas included, and dive into a resort bursting with energy and choice.
What’s Included:
For those seeking deeper relaxation, the resort’s BluSPA wellness centre offers saunas, Turkish baths, whirlpools, and indulgent treatments (spa services and massages available at an additional cost).
From auction close to your return, every detail is handled — including bookings, upgrades and changes — so all you need to do is enjoy the experience.
Whether you’re craving adventure, relaxation, or unforgettable family memories, IS Serena Badesi delivers it all—without the stress of planning or budgeting once you arrive. Bid high, bid often — Sardinian paradise awaits!
Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open this voucher to access the redemption link and booking instructions.
Starting bid
The villa is in the peaceful district of Batubelig. Batubelig is located within the greater area of Seminyak, with the beach and restaurants within easy reach.
Private and secure, the villa is suitable for a family or a group of friends to enjoy. It is packed with luxurious features that guarantee a memorable stay. The private swimming pool, Gazebo with daybeds and an outdoor bathtub offer guests the ultimate villa experience. Each of the 4 bedrooms includes a stunning ensuite.
Friendly and attentive staff will be on hand to cater to guests' needs and answer any questions or assist with tour and restaurant bookings.
Amenities Include:
Staff:
Starting bid
This Experience for 4 Includes:
There are places that ignite curiosity — and then there are places that change the way you see the universe. Kennedy Space Center is one of them.
Standing just miles from the launch pads that carried humans beyond Earth’s atmosphere, you’ll step into a world where innovation, courage, and imagination collide. This is not a museum — it’s a living gateway to space exploration, where towering rockets, legendary spacecraft, and powerful stories bring humanity’s greatest achievements vividly to life.
From the thunderous legacy of Apollo to the cutting-edge future of Mars exploration, every moment here sparks awe, wonder, and a renewed sense of possibility.
This is more than a trip. It’s an experience that reminds us how far we’ve come — and how much farther we can go.
Meet an Astronaut: Stories From Beyond Earth
Few experiences rival the thrill of hearing spaceflight stories directly from someone who has lived them.
During your intimate Meet an Astronaut encounter, you’ll sit face-to-face with a veteran NASA astronaut who shares personal stories of launch, orbit, and life in microgravity. Ask questions, hear behind-the-scenes insights, and gain perspective on what it truly means to view Earth from space.
Light refreshments are included, along with a commemorative gift and signed lithograph, making this a rare and unforgettable moment of human connection with the cosmos.
Kennedy Space Center Explore Bus Tour
Step aboard the Explore Bus and leave the Visitor Complex behind as you venture deep into the heart of Kennedy Space Center. As the bus glides past sprawling launch pads and the towering Vehicle Assembly Building, you’ll feel the scale and power of human ambition. Your guide – a space expert – shares stories of historic missions, present-day innovation, and the future of spaceflight, transforming the landscape outside your window into a living timeline of discovery. The journey culminates at the Apollo/Saturn V Center, where a massive Saturn V rocket dominates the room — a breathtaking reminder of the moments that changed our world.
This isn’t a tour you watch; it’s an experience you feel, standing where history was made and the next giant leap is being prepared.
Two Days at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
With two full days of admission, you’ll have time to explore the Visitor Complex at your own pace — immersing yourself in exhibits that blend education, emotion, and exhilaration.
Highlights include:
Each experience deepens your appreciation for the bravery, brilliance, and teamwork behind space exploration.
Your Stay: Radisson Resort at the Port
After awe-inspiring days at Kennedy Space Center, retreat to the relaxed coastal comfort of the Radisson Resort at the Port, ideally located near Port Canaveral. This full-service resort blends tropical ease with modern convenience, offering spacious guest rooms designed for rest and recharge. Palm-lined walkways, a sparkling outdoor pool, and inviting lounge areas create a vacation-ready atmosphere from the moment you arrive. Start your mornings with breakfast at the on-site restaurant, unwind with a cocktail after a day of exploration, or simply relax beneath the Florida sun.
With thoughtful amenities, warm hospitality, and an easygoing resort vibe, the Radisson provides the perfect balance of comfort and escape to complement your journey beyond Earth.
Please Note: Package pricing is based on 2 adults and 2 children (ages 11 and under).
Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open this voucher to access the redemption link and booking instructions.
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes:
• 3-Night Stay at the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront for 2
• Choice of Guided Walking History Tour
• Choice of Guided Walking Food Tour
• Booking & concierge service — seamless support from planning to departure
Arrive in a city where time seems to slow and every corner whispers a story. Spanish moss drapes lazily from centuries-old oaks, sunlight dances across cobblestone streets, and the Savannah River glimmers as the day fades to gold. This immersive escape invites you to savor Savannah from the inside out — through unforgettable flavors, storied streets, and moments of quiet beauty that linger long after you’ve moved on. Wander, taste, and listen closely, and you’ll discover a city that reveals its soul one graceful step at a time.
Choose Your Culinary Journey
Savor Savannah at a leisurely pace, where every step reveals a new flavor and a story worth telling. Join a guided walking food tour tailored to your taste — wander through hidden corners, sampling soulful Lowcountry classics and tucked-away local favorites, or explore the roots of the city, where Savannah’s earliest recipes and traditions come alive. As you stroll beneath moss-draped oaks and past storied facades, each bite is a taste of history, each stop a glimpse into the culture that makes Savannah feel timeless, welcoming, and unforgettable.
Walking Through Savannah’s Living History
Step back in time as Savannah reveals its stories at a gentle walking pace. Choose the path that speaks to you — follow the echoes of courage and conflict on a Civil War history walk or wander beneath sweeping oak canopies on a classic Savannah history tour, where stately homes, hidden courtyards, and quiet squares whisper tales of everyday life and enduring legend. With an expert guide bringing each moment to life, history unfolds not as dates and facts, but as living stories you can feel beneath your feet and all around you.
Your Stay: The Bohemian Savannah Riverfront
Settle into three unforgettable nights at the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront, where the Savannah River glides just beyond your window and the city’s rhythm unfolds below. This boutique hideaway blends industrial-chic style with genuine Southern warmth—exposed brick, rich textures, and inviting spaces that feel both soulful and refined. Mornings begin with light dancing off the water; days spill effortlessly into the Riverwalk just steps away, where cafés hum and art galleries beckon. As evening falls, return to soft lantern light and a cooling river breeze, letting the gentle flow of Savannah lull you into a sense of timeless ease.
Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open this voucher to access the redemption link and booking instructions.
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