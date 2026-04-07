Clifton Park Nursery School

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Clifton Park Nursery School

About this event

Sales closed

Clifton Park Nursery School's Annual Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

344 Moe Rd, Clifton Park, NY 12065, USA

Coffee Connoisseur ($164 Value) item
Coffee Connoisseur ($164 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Uncommon grounds house blend, two Torani syrups, two mugs, coffee mill, milk frother, Nothing Bundt Cakes "Bundlets for a Year"

All Art is Good Art (Value $110) item
All Art is Good Art (Value $110)
$40

Starting bid

Wonder Room Play & Create Kit, Paint sticks, canvas roll, sketch books, colored pencils, rock painting kit

Pizza Night (Value $120) item
Pizza Night (Value $120)
$50

Starting bid

Pizza Dough Mix, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Salad Dressing, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Pepperoncini, Bread Dip Seasoning Mix, Pizza Olive Oil, Olivewood Pizza Cutter

Adirondack Adventure (Value $174) item
Adirondack Adventure (Value $174)
$75

Starting bid

Four Tickets to The Wild Center, mountain art, Yankee candle, Eddie Bauer blanket, book

Take me out to the Ball Game! (Value $192) item
Take me out to the Ball Game! (Value $192)
$80

Starting bid

4 Tickets, 4 Valley Cats hats, Bobblehead, 2026 Calender

Oh, the Places You Will Read (Value $80) item
Oh, the Places You Will Read (Value $80)
$25

Starting bid

Giving Tree, Rainbow Fish, The Little Engine That Could, We Love the Library; early reading tools & a 25$ gift card to Barnes and Noble

Back in Time (Value $234) item
Back in Time (Value $234)
$100

Starting bid

2 Adults and 2 Kids tickets to Old Sturbridge Village, $100 for Springfield Museums, $50 Regal Wine & Liquor GC

Did Someone Say Wine? (Value $1700) item
Did Someone Say Wine? (Value $1700)
$250

Starting bid

Glennpeter Jewelers - Wine tasting gift certificate for up to 40 people, venue, and food

Staying Fit (Value $369) item
Staying Fit (Value $369)
$50

Starting bid

ABC Sports and Fitness 1 Year Membership + Bare Blends/Hot Yoga Spot GC $20

Add a Little Spice ($90) item
Add a Little Spice ($90)
$30

Starting bid

Shirt, Book, Hot Sauces, Spicy Snacks, $25 Spice Malabar GC

Professional Music Lesson (Ages 6+) (Value $75) item
Professional Music Lesson (Ages 6+) (Value $75)
$20

Starting bid

Dr. P. Wesley Roy, Assistant Professor: Choral Music Education at the Crane School of Music, is offering a 1 hour personal music lesson. (Ages 6+)


P. Wesley Roy worked as a public high and middle school teacher for ten years, where he taught choirs, music theory, private voice lessons, and musical theater. He has served on county and state boards for the Florida Vocal Association and the American Choral Directors Association, and he has performed nationally and internationally with the Festival Singers of Florida. Wesley is a firm advocate for furthering educational opportunities and accessibility for students and teachers with the ultimate goal of using our art for the service of others. His current work involves designing performance practice resources for teachers and studying the effects of social justice music in our ever-changing choral landscape. He has presented at state and national professional conferences on stress management for performing arts teachers, community-building, student leadership, and Baroque performance practice. Wesley completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting at the University of Miami, where he directed the Frost Symphonic Choir, taught conducting and vocal methods, and organized the annual high school honor choir event. He also served as the Assistant Conductor Fellow for the GRAMMY®-nominated professional ensemble, Seraphic Fire. Prior to his work in schools, he received a Master of Music Education in Choral Conducting from Florida State University and a Bachelor of Music in Music Education from Syracuse University. 

Hand Crafted Stained Glass Bird Feeder (Value $75) item
Hand Crafted Stained Glass Bird Feeder (Value $75)
$40

Starting bid

Hand crafted by Ed Pelotte of Mainely Woodworks
Framed Painted Landscape by JMJ (Value $75) item
Framed Painted Landscape by JMJ (Value $75)
$20

Starting bid

Landscape acrylic painting

Dreams - Framed Acrylic Painting by SK (Value $50) item
Dreams - Framed Acrylic Painting by SK (Value $50)
$10

Starting bid

In Flames - Framed Acrylic Painting by SK (Value $50) item
In Flames - Framed Acrylic Painting by SK (Value $50)
$15

Starting bid

Blind Date with a Book Bundle - Romance (Value $45) item
Blind Date with a Book Bundle - Romance (Value $45)
$10

Starting bid

Blind book and wine pull! Love surprises? You will get a book (mystery/romance/fantasy) and a mystery wine (red/white/rose)

Blind Date with a Book Bundle - Thriller (Value $45) item
Blind Date with a Book Bundle - Thriller (Value $45)
$10

Starting bid

Blind book and wine pull! Love surprises? You will get a book (mystery/romance/fantasy) and a mystery wine (red/white/rose)

Blind Date with a Book Bundle - Fantasy (Value $45) item
Blind Date with a Book Bundle - Fantasy (Value $45)
$10

Starting bid

Blind book and wine pull! Love surprises? You will get a book (mystery/romance/fantasy) and a mystery wine (red/white/rose)

Holiday Photo Package ($25) item
Holiday Photo Package ($25)
$10

Starting bid

Get your Holiday photos done at CPNS! This comes with one photo session with/or without Santa and a digital photo.

Fall Festival Family and Food Package (Value $80) item
Fall Festival Family and Food Package (Value $80)
$20

Starting bid

Come to the CPNS Fall Festival! This is one Family Pass and 4 Meal vouchers for MK Savory & Sweet food truck.

CPNS School Picture Package ($50 Value) item
CPNS School Picture Package ($50 Value)
$20

Starting bid

1 - 2 poses High resolution downloadable images for all photos 1 8x10 print 2 5x7 prints 8 wallet photo prints 1 8x10 class photo
CPNS Popsicle Party ($25 Value) item
CPNS Popsicle Party ($25 Value)
$10

Starting bid

Be a hero for the day and provide the kids of CPNS with popsicles when they go outside to play!
Actor Chevy Chase Caddyshack Autographed and Framed Bushwood item
Actor Chevy Chase Caddyshack Autographed and Framed Bushwood
$390

Starting bid

Offered is a Chevy Chase Autographed Pin Flag "Caddyshack" Framed. The outer frame size is 28 inches x 20 inches. This flag is authenticated by Beckett and includes their Tamper-proof Hologram Sticker.


Includes shipping within the US.


After You Win

Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open the voucher for a link to send your shipping address. Please allow 14 days from this date for delivery.

Taylor Swift Autographed and Framed 16x20 Inch CD Cover item
Taylor Swift Autographed and Framed 16x20 Inch CD Cover
$555

Starting bid

Offered is a Taylor Swift Signed/Autographed 16x20 CD Cover with Photo Collage Framed. The outer frame size is 24 inches x 20 inches. The individual photos included in the collage are 3.5x5. This autograph is authenticated by JSA and includes their tamper-proof hologram sticker and certificate of authenticity.


Includes shipping within the US.


After You Win

Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open the voucher for a link to send your shipping address. Please allow 14 days from this date for delivery.

7-Night All-Inclusive Sardinia, Italy Family Beach Escape item
7-Night All-Inclusive Sardinia, Italy Family Beach Escape
$3,705

Starting bid

7-night all-inclusive stay in a Prestige Room for 2 adults and 2 children at IS Serena Badesi Resort, Sardinia


Bid your way to an unforgettable trip to Sardinia, Italy's luxury destination, where golden beaches, endless activities, and effortless relaxation come together in true Italian style.


This exceptional package is for 2 adults and 2 children (up to 12 years), staying in a premium Prestige Room—offering enhanced comfort, exclusive areas, and priority services throughout your stay.


From sunrise to sunset, everything is designed for enjoyment. Indulge in dining, drinks, and snacks, relax on the beautiful private beach with sunbeds and umbrellas included, and dive into a resort bursting with energy and choice.


What’s Included:

  1. 7 nights in a Prestige Room.
  2. All-inclusive meals, snacks & drinks (including wine, beer, cocktails & soft drinks).
  3. Private beach access with sunbeds & umbrellas.
  4. Fully equipped gym & daily group fitness classes (yoga, Pilates, aquagym, Zumba & more).
  5. Extensive sports facilities: football, tennis, padel, beach volleyball, archery, table tennis & more.
  6. Non-motorised water sports & beach activities.
  7. Daily entertainment, shows & live performances.
  8. Kids & teen clubs packed with fun and activities.


For those seeking deeper relaxation, the resort’s BluSPA wellness centre offers saunas, Turkish baths, whirlpools, and indulgent treatments (spa services and massages available at an additional cost).


From auction close to your return, every detail is handled — including bookings, upgrades and changes — so all you need to do is enjoy the experience.


Whether you’re craving adventure, relaxation, or unforgettable family memories, IS Serena Badesi delivers it all—without the stress of planning or budgeting once you arrive. Bid high, bid often — Sardinian paradise awaits!


After You Win

Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open this voucher to access the redemption link and booking instructions.

Private Bali Getaway (Villa Chahna) - 7 Nights for 8 People item
Private Bali Getaway (Villa Chahna) - 7 Nights for 8 People
$2,750

Starting bid

The villa is in the peaceful district of Batubelig. Batubelig is located within the greater area of Seminyak, with the beach and restaurants within easy reach.


Private and secure, the villa is suitable for a family or a group of friends to enjoy. It is packed with luxurious features that guarantee a memorable stay. The private swimming pool, Gazebo with daybeds and an outdoor bathtub offer guests the ultimate villa experience. Each of the 4 bedrooms includes a stunning ensuite. 

Friendly and attentive staff will be on hand to cater to guests' needs and answer any questions or assist with tour and restaurant bookings. 


Amenities Include:

  1. 3 King Size Beds
  2. 1 Queen Size Bed (Maximum of 8 guests at the villa)
  3. 5 Bathrooms (4 ensuite, 1 includes stone bathtub)
  4. Airport Transfers x 2 included - Additional transfers are $60 each way 
  5. Tropical Secluded Grounds
  6. Fully Furnished with Stylish Modern Furniture
  7. Private Swimming Pool
  8. WiFi
  9. Open Living Areas
  10. Gazebo


Staff:

  1. Chef to cook breakfast every day (food costs payable by guests)
  2. Chef to cook 1 nights dinner at the Villa (food costs payable by guests)
  3. Maid/House Keeper
  4. Villa Manager
  5. Pool man 
  6. Gardener
  7. Security 
Kennedy Space Centre Family Adventure - 3 Night Stay item
Kennedy Space Centre Family Adventure - 3 Night Stay
$2,445

Starting bid

This Experience for 4 Includes:

  1. Meet an Astronaut experience at Kennedy Space Center
  2. Kennedy Space Center Explore Bus Tour
  3. 2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for 4
  4. 3-night stay at the Radisson Resort at the Port in a standard 2-bedded guest room
  5. Booking & concierge service — seamless support from start to finish


There are places that ignite curiosity — and then there are places that change the way you see the universe. Kennedy Space Center is one of them.

Standing just miles from the launch pads that carried humans beyond Earth’s atmosphere, you’ll step into a world where innovation, courage, and imagination collide. This is not a museum — it’s a living gateway to space exploration, where towering rockets, legendary spacecraft, and powerful stories bring humanity’s greatest achievements vividly to life.

From the thunderous legacy of Apollo to the cutting-edge future of Mars exploration, every moment here sparks awe, wonder, and a renewed sense of possibility.

This is more than a trip. It’s an experience that reminds us how far we’ve come — and how much farther we can go.


Meet an Astronaut: Stories From Beyond Earth

Few experiences rival the thrill of hearing spaceflight stories directly from someone who has lived them.

During your intimate Meet an Astronaut encounter, you’ll sit face-to-face with a veteran NASA astronaut who shares personal stories of launch, orbit, and life in microgravity. Ask questions, hear behind-the-scenes insights, and gain perspective on what it truly means to view Earth from space.

Light refreshments are included, along with a commemorative gift and signed lithograph, making this a rare and unforgettable moment of human connection with the cosmos.


Kennedy Space Center Explore Bus Tour

Step aboard the Explore Bus and leave the Visitor Complex behind as you venture deep into the heart of Kennedy Space Center. As the bus glides past sprawling launch pads and the towering Vehicle Assembly Building, you’ll feel the scale and power of human ambition. Your guide – a space expert – shares stories of historic missions, present-day innovation, and the future of spaceflight, transforming the landscape outside your window into a living timeline of discovery. The journey culminates at the Apollo/Saturn V Center, where a massive Saturn V rocket dominates the room — a breathtaking reminder of the moments that changed our world.

This isn’t a tour you watch; it’s an experience you feel, standing where history was made and the next giant leap is being prepared.


Two Days at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

With two full days of admission, you’ll have time to explore the Visitor Complex at your own pace — immersing yourself in exhibits that blend education, emotion, and exhilaration.

Highlights include:

  1. Space Shuttle Atlantis®, displayed as if in flight
  2. Shuttle Launch Experience®, a pulse-quickening simulation
  3. Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®
  4. Journey to Mars: Explorers Wanted
  5. Astronaut Encounter presentations
  6. IMAX® space films that place you inside the mission
  7. Access to the Gateway: the Deep Space Launch complex featuring Spaceport KSC
  8. Rocket Garden guided tours
  9. Access to Planet play – the interactive area to explore planets in our solar system.

Each experience deepens your appreciation for the bravery, brilliance, and teamwork behind space exploration.


Your Stay: Radisson Resort at the Port

After awe-inspiring days at Kennedy Space Center, retreat to the relaxed coastal comfort of the Radisson Resort at the Port, ideally located near Port Canaveral. This full-service resort blends tropical ease with modern convenience, offering spacious guest rooms designed for rest and recharge. Palm-lined walkways, a sparkling outdoor pool, and inviting lounge areas create a vacation-ready atmosphere from the moment you arrive. Start your mornings with breakfast at the on-site restaurant, unwind with a cocktail after a day of exploration, or simply relax beneath the Florida sun.

With thoughtful amenities, warm hospitality, and an easygoing resort vibe, the Radisson provides the perfect balance of comfort and escape to complement your journey beyond Earth.


Please Note: Package pricing is based on 2 adults and 2 children (ages 11 and under).


After You Win

Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open this voucher to access the redemption link and booking instructions.

Soul of Savannah item
Soul of Savannah
$1,995

Starting bid

Soul of Savannnah: Flavor, History and Southern Grace


This Experience for 2 Includes:

• 3-Night Stay at the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront for 2

• Choice of Guided Walking History Tour

• Choice of Guided Walking Food Tour

• Booking & concierge service — seamless support from planning to departure


Arrive in a city where time seems to slow and every corner whispers a story. Spanish moss drapes lazily from centuries-old oaks, sunlight dances across cobblestone streets, and the Savannah River glimmers as the day fades to gold. This immersive escape invites you to savor Savannah from the inside out — through unforgettable flavors, storied streets, and moments of quiet beauty that linger long after you’ve moved on. Wander, taste, and listen closely, and you’ll discover a city that reveals its soul one graceful step at a time.


Choose Your Culinary Journey

Savor Savannah at a leisurely pace, where every step reveals a new flavor and a story worth telling. Join a guided walking food tour tailored to your taste — wander through hidden corners, sampling soulful Lowcountry classics and tucked-away local favorites, or explore the roots of the city, where Savannah’s earliest recipes and traditions come alive. As you stroll beneath moss-draped oaks and past storied facades, each bite is a taste of history, each stop a glimpse into the culture that makes Savannah feel timeless, welcoming, and unforgettable.


Walking Through Savannah’s Living History

Step back in time as Savannah reveals its stories at a gentle walking pace. Choose the path that speaks to you — follow the echoes of courage and conflict on a Civil War history walk or wander beneath sweeping oak canopies on a classic Savannah history tour, where stately homes, hidden courtyards, and quiet squares whisper tales of everyday life and enduring legend. With an expert guide bringing each moment to life, history unfolds not as dates and facts, but as living stories you can feel beneath your feet and all around you.


Your Stay: The Bohemian Savannah Riverfront

Settle into three unforgettable nights at the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront, where the Savannah River glides just beyond your window and the city’s rhythm unfolds below. This boutique hideaway blends industrial-chic style with genuine Southern warmth—exposed brick, rich textures, and inviting spaces that feel both soulful and refined. Mornings begin with light dancing off the water; days spill effortlessly into the Riverwalk just steps away, where cafés hum and art galleries beckon. As evening falls, return to soft lantern light and a cooling river breeze, letting the gentle flow of Savannah lull you into a sense of timeless ease.


After You Win

Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open this voucher to access the redemption link and booking instructions.

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