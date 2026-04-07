Clifton Park Nursery School's Annual Silent Auction 2026

This Experience for 4 Includes:

Meet an Astronaut experience at Kennedy Space Center Kennedy Space Center Explore Bus Tour 2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for 4 3-night stay at the Radisson Resort at the Port in a standard 2-bedded guest room Booking & concierge service — seamless support from start to finish





There are places that ignite curiosity — and then there are places that change the way you see the universe. Kennedy Space Center is one of them.

Standing just miles from the launch pads that carried humans beyond Earth’s atmosphere, you’ll step into a world where innovation, courage, and imagination collide. This is not a museum — it’s a living gateway to space exploration, where towering rockets, legendary spacecraft, and powerful stories bring humanity’s greatest achievements vividly to life.

From the thunderous legacy of Apollo to the cutting-edge future of Mars exploration, every moment here sparks awe, wonder, and a renewed sense of possibility.

This is more than a trip. It’s an experience that reminds us how far we’ve come — and how much farther we can go.





Meet an Astronaut: Stories From Beyond Earth

Few experiences rival the thrill of hearing spaceflight stories directly from someone who has lived them.

During your intimate Meet an Astronaut encounter, you’ll sit face-to-face with a veteran NASA astronaut who shares personal stories of launch, orbit, and life in microgravity. Ask questions, hear behind-the-scenes insights, and gain perspective on what it truly means to view Earth from space.

Light refreshments are included, along with a commemorative gift and signed lithograph, making this a rare and unforgettable moment of human connection with the cosmos.





Kennedy Space Center Explore Bus Tour

Step aboard the Explore Bus and leave the Visitor Complex behind as you venture deep into the heart of Kennedy Space Center. As the bus glides past sprawling launch pads and the towering Vehicle Assembly Building, you’ll feel the scale and power of human ambition. Your guide – a space expert – shares stories of historic missions, present-day innovation, and the future of spaceflight, transforming the landscape outside your window into a living timeline of discovery. The journey culminates at the Apollo/Saturn V Center, where a massive Saturn V rocket dominates the room — a breathtaking reminder of the moments that changed our world.

This isn’t a tour you watch; it’s an experience you feel, standing where history was made and the next giant leap is being prepared.





Two Days at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

With two full days of admission, you’ll have time to explore the Visitor Complex at your own pace — immersing yourself in exhibits that blend education, emotion, and exhilaration.

Highlights include:

Space Shuttle Atlantis®, displayed as if in flight Shuttle Launch Experience®, a pulse-quickening simulation Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame® Journey to Mars: Explorers Wanted Astronaut Encounter presentations IMAX® space films that place you inside the mission Access to the Gateway: the Deep Space Launch complex featuring Spaceport KSC Rocket Garden guided tours Access to Planet play – the interactive area to explore planets in our solar system.

Each experience deepens your appreciation for the bravery, brilliance, and teamwork behind space exploration.





Your Stay: Radisson Resort at the Port

After awe-inspiring days at Kennedy Space Center, retreat to the relaxed coastal comfort of the Radisson Resort at the Port, ideally located near Port Canaveral. This full-service resort blends tropical ease with modern convenience, offering spacious guest rooms designed for rest and recharge. Palm-lined walkways, a sparkling outdoor pool, and inviting lounge areas create a vacation-ready atmosphere from the moment you arrive. Start your mornings with breakfast at the on-site restaurant, unwind with a cocktail after a day of exploration, or simply relax beneath the Florida sun.

With thoughtful amenities, warm hospitality, and an easygoing resort vibe, the Radisson provides the perfect balance of comfort and escape to complement your journey beyond Earth.





Please Note: Package pricing is based on 2 adults and 2 children (ages 11 and under).





After You Win

Once payment is received, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a GalaBid voucher attached. Please open this voucher to access the redemption link and booking instructions.