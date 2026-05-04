Climate Disaster Preparedness & Response Program

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About this event
Part one is REQUIRED. You must complete this course in order to participate in other part and/or receive ANY certifications.
Participants will:
Part two is optional for continued education to receive a Preparedness & Community Responder Certification. Select ALL THREE to receive the Advanced Community Responder Certification.
Participants will:
Part three is optional for continued education to receive a Preparedness & Community Responder Certification. Select ALL THREE to receive the Advanced Community Responder Certification.
Participants will:
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