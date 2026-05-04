Sol Nation Inc

Hosted by

Sol Nation Inc

About this event

Climate Disaster Preparedness & Response Program

516 E 15th St

Charlotte, NC 28206, USA

PART ONE: Foundations of Disaster Preparedness & First Aid
Free

Part one is REQUIRED. You must complete this course in order to participate in other part and/or receive ANY certifications.

Participants will:

  • Understand common disasters and risks (heat, cold, floods, storms, outages)
  • Build a personal and household disaster plan
  • Learn basic first aid & life-saving response
  • Practice situational awareness and safety assessment


PART TWO: Mental Health, Trauma & Community Care in Disaster
Free

Part two is optional for continued education to receive a Preparedness & Community Responder Certification. Select ALL THREE to receive the Advanced Community Responder Certification.

Participants will:

  • Recognize trauma responses in themselves and others
  • Learn psychological first aid
  • Support children, elders, and vulnerable populations
  • Prevent burnout and responder fatigue
PART THREE: Street Medic & Community Response Skills
Free

Part three is optional for continued education to receive a Preparedness & Community Responder Certification. Select ALL THREE to receive the Advanced Community Responder Certification.

Participants will:

  • Learn street medic principles
  • Respond safely in chaotic environments
  • Support people during protests, evacuations, and disasters
  • Act as advocates and organizers for community safety

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!